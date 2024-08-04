While Liverpool produced another good result in pre-season, beating Man United 3-0, Arne Slot was keen to emphasise that there was plenty to work on.

Goals from Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas provided American Reds with another great night of football, as Liverpool played in front of a sold-out crowd of 77,559 in Columbia, USA.

The Reds played some excellent football at times but did rely on their goalkeepers, Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros, too often throughout the 90 minutes.

Liverpool conceded 17 shots from inside the box to their opponents, something Slot acknowledged when speaking to LFC TV after the match, saying: “I think we gave away too many chances, United deserved more than a 3-0 loss.”

He added: “We are very happy with the result, we scored some really nice goals, but I don’t think we had enough control over the game because United were threatening us more than a few times.

“It’s a 3-0 win but the score could have been different tonight as well.”

Overall, though, the night was a success, as has been the tour on which Liverpool managed three wins out of three.

“Very positive (tour), I think,” Slot continued.

“Of course the results, that’s where everybody is looking at, but players stayed fit and they are able to perform in the way we want, so [a] high-intensity game.

“We saw some great goals during this tour, some great build-up situations and I see them working really, really hard not to concede.

“Like I said, today I think we gave away too many chances, United deserved more than a 3-0 loss. But it’s also our quality that we do score our own chances.”

What we saw from Liverpool in the US was far from the product that will begin the season against Ipswich on August 17.

Slot is now looking forward to getting those remaining players back involved and explained: “A lot of new players come in – I think seven, eight or nine maybe. Not new but they come back from their holiday.

“So it’s interesting to see how these players fit into the team and implement them as soon as we can.

“We need to work hard in the upcoming two weeks to be ready for Ipswich because there are a lot of positives to take from today but also, like I just said, we gave away too many chances.”

Slot previously said that those players, including Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz, will begin their pre-season training this Tuesday.

Note: Slot did not hold a post-match press conference, the squad left and flew back to England immediately after the match.