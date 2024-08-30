Liverpool have sanctioned another loan deal before the transfer deadline, with goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga joining Scottish Championship side Livingston.

Pitaluga leaves the Reds for his third loan spell, having previously spent time with Macclesfield and St Patrick’s Athletic.

He joins a Livingston side hoping to fight for promotion from the Scottish Championship, having been relegated from the Premiership last season.

Managed by David Martindale, Livingston are currently third in the table, after a win and two draws from their opening three games, with a busy summer seeing their new arrivals into the double digits.

Pitaluga arrives as ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Shamal George appears set for the exit, with the 26-year-old linked with a return to England to join Wycombe.

The move should provide much-needed experience for the 21-year-old Brazilian, after his stay at St Patrick’s Athletic was cut short.

He was in line to spend the campaign with St Pat’s in the League of Ireland Premier Division, which runs from February to November, but his loan was terminated in July due to inactivity.

His departure from Liverpool comes with Vitezslav Jaros promoted to the first team as third choice and Harvey Davies expected to be a regular with the U21s.

There were high hopes for Pitaluga upon his move from Fluminense to Liverpool and after excelling with non-league Macclesfield, but it is fair to say his progress stalled at St Pat’s.

A switch to Scotland could see the youngster make up for lost time, ahead of a decision over his future on Merseyside next summer.

All the best, Marcelo!