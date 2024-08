Federico Chiesa is on the verge of completing a move to Liverpool, but it’s been a worse day for Darwin Nunez!

Liverpool on the verge of Chiesa signing

Rejoice – Liverpool are finally bringing in a signing for this season!

Federico Chiesa is now all but a Reds player, with various reports stating that personal terms have been agreed and a medical will now take place.

Incredibly, the Italian is expected to cost an initial £10.9 million – almost half of the £20 million they paid for Stewart Downing back in 2011!

It’s a brilliant piece of opportunistic business from Richard Hughes. This is some attack that Liverpool have now!

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Darwin Nunez has been handed a five-match international ban for fighting fans after a Copa America clash between Uruguay and Colombia. He has also been fined $20,000!

Meanwhile, Ben Doak has been called up by Scotland to face Poland and Portugal next month, despite his current Liverpool absence. Calvin Ramsay is in their U21s squad.

Liverpool have rejected Bayer Leverkusen’s bid to take Tyler Morton on loan, per the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe.

Stefan Bajcetic is however close to joining Red Bull Salzburg for the season, having undergone his medical on Wednesday.

More from This Is Anfield

“A 6’6″ cat” – LaLiga expert Ruairidh Barlow has a href=”https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/08/a-66-cat-why-giorgi-mamardashvili-is-a-bargain-signing-for-liverpool-fc/” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>spoken to about why Giorgi Mamardashvili is a bargain signing for Liverpool at £29 million

Liverpool U18s lost an eight-goal thriller to Arsenal as tempers flared at the AXA Training Centre, with the Gunners prevailing 5-3!

Stoke fans are already “in love” with Liverpool loanee Koumas, following an impressive start on loan at the Championship club

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man United have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, but a move for Raheem Sterling is still possible (Independent)

Eddie Nketiah is set to undergo a medical at Crystal Palace, ahead of a potential £30 million move from Arsenal. The Gunners have done well out of that deal! (Sky Sports)

Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo has tragically died after collapsing on the pitch during a Copa Libertadores match earlier this month. Rest in peace.

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1994, Robbie Fowler scored the fastest-ever Premier League hat-trick at the time, coming in at four minutes and 33 seconds in a 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Exactly five years later, God also found the net against the Gunners with a thunderous strike at Anfield in a 2-0 victory.

In fact, it is Liverpool legend Sadio Mane who now holds the record for the quickest Premier League hat-trick, netting a treble in just two minutes and 56 seconds for Southampton against Aston Villa in 2015.

That’s surely not going to be beaten!?