Liverpool U18s were involved in a dramatic 5-3 defeat to Arsenal at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday, with tempers flaring after a late clincher.

Liverpool U18s 3-5 Arsenal U18s

U18 PL Cup, AXA Training Centre

August 28, 2024

Goals: Lambie pen 43′, Enahoro-Marcus 63′, Onanuga 77′; Annous 26′ 36′, Casey pen 35′, Bailey-Joseph 70′ 85′

It has been a tough start to the season for Liverpool U18s, who are feeling the impact of a number of call-ups to the U21s as part of this summer’s academy reshuffle.

That saw Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s young side lose 5-1 to Derby and 3-2 to Middlesbrough to kick off their league campaign, before another defeat to Arsenal in the PL Cup on Wednesday.

The side that faced the young Gunners at the AXA included six first-year scholars, and they went 3-0 down after a dominant start by Arsenal.

A brace from Andre Annous and a penalty from Dan Casey gave the visitors a strong lead heading towards half-time, though Josh Sonni-Lambie was able to bring it back to 3-1 with a spot-kick of his own.

Liverpool were improved after the break, and reduced the deficit further as centre-back Louis Enahoro-Marcus headed home at the second time of asking.

Brando Bailey-Joseph then made it 4-2 to Arsenal, before Fola Onanuga struck from range to set up a tense finale with the scores at 4-3 and the young Reds desperately seeking an equaliser.

It was perhaps no surprise, then, that tempers were high after Bailey-Joseph clinched victory for Arsenal with his second goal late on.

Left-back Harry Evers was booked for his involvement in ugly scenes after that goal for 5-3, with Bridge-Wilkinson replacing him with 15-year-old Cameron Williams soon after, offering a debut to the young defender.

After a third defeat on the trot in a busy start to the season for Liverpool U18s, Bridge-Wilkinson and his players can at least take heart from their fighting performance.

With Onanuga and right-back DJ Esdaille both having travelled to Crewe for the U21s’ 5-1 defeat in the EFL Trophy the night previous, it summed up the disjointed nature of this time of year for the academy.

Next up for the U18s is a trip to Man United in the league on Saturday, with it possible that a stronger squad is afforded to them for that high-profile clash.

Liverpool U18s: Hall; Esdaille, Pitt, Enahoro-Marcus, Evers (Williams 88′); Onanuga, Lonmeni (Cisse 74′); Bradshaw, Ahmed (Forrester 46′), O’Connor; Sonni-Lambie

Subs not used: Bernard, Holme

Next match: Man United (A) – U18 PL – Saturday, August 31, 11am (BST)