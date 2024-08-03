Liverpool’s final stop of their US tour sees them take on Man United, and Arne Slot has opted to start two of the most recent senior players to return to training.

The Reds have landed in Columbia, South Carolina and were greeted pre-match by heavy rain and lightning, with Erik ten Hag’s side the opposition at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It has been a positive tour so far with wins over Real Betis and Arsenal, but the performances and implementation of Slot’s style was always to be the priority.

The coach is slowly adding senior players back into his squad, but he has predominantly stuck to the same formula for this one, and that includes retaining Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas all line up at the back again, with Ibrahima Konate joining them for the first 45 minutes.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have been selected, with the latter expected to pick up from where he left off in the No. 10 role.

Unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho and Diogo Jota make up the forward line.

Slot has named just 11 options on the bench, with Dominik Szoboszlai notably not involved for this one.

Alexis Mac Allister rejoined the group on Saturday, but this match comes too soon for the midfielder to feature. Expect to see him at Anfield next weekend for one of the double headers.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott; Salah, Carvalho, Jota

Substitutes: Jaros, Van den Berg, Phillips, Chambers, Endo, Bajcetic, Morton, Stephenson, Blair, Nyoni, Doak

How to watch Liverpool vs. Man United

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.