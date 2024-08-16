Joined by Liverpool youths Trey Nyoni and Kieran Morrison for a run of technical challenges, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz were left wowed by their team-mates.

Having only turned 17 at the end of June, Nyoni is poised to step up as a regular in the first-team squad under Arne Slot, while there are high hopes for Morrison, also 17, too.

That saw the duo included in a shoot alongside Nunez, Diaz and Julian Alvarez for the adidas Football Clinic, which saw them take part of a series of challenges.

One of those saw the players tasked with hitting both posts and the crossbar as quick as possible in 10 attempts from the edge of the area.

Diaz failed, while Alvarez and Nunez both did it in 10 – despite Liverpool’s No. 9 becoming renowned for hitting the woodwork last season!

Up stepped Nyoni, who hit one post in his second effort, the bar with his third and the other post with his fourth.

“What a technique, stop it my brother!” Diaz shouted as he and Nunez celebrated with the midfielder. “He’s done it!”

Morrison’s feat was even better, hammering the post with his first attempt, then hitting the bar with his second, finding the top-corner stanchion with his third and then the post again with his fourth.

Diaz praised the Northern Irishman: “Bro, you have more technical ability than us, no?”

Though Morrison has not progressed as far as Nyoni yet, he is set to step up to Liverpool’s U21s squad on a permanent basis this season as the club take a patient approach.

It would be no surprise to see the attacking midfielder involved in first-team training in the near future, though, having already worked under Slot at the start of pre-season.

As part of the video for adidas Football Clinic, Nyoni and Morrison sat down with Diaz, Nunez and Alvarez to ask questions about developing as a young player.

Asked the advice he would give his younger self, Nunez replied: “Arrive on time and be the last to leave out of everyone.

“And to always listen to advice from the captain, players and coach.

“As for me, I had to train with the first team at 17 and the truth is my discipline was very poor, but I had good role models in the team that helped me and staff.

“I recommend to always lead by example and always give your maximum so you can play in the first team.”