With Liverpool yet to make a signing in their first transfer window under Arne Slot, supporters have had their say on their ideal, realistic end to the summer.

In four weeks, the transfer window will have closed for English clubs, and Liverpool are the only side in the Premier League yet to make an addition.

That comes as Slot assesses his squad throughout a busy pre-season, with any decisions over signings and sales only made later in the summer.

Liverpool are expected to step up their business in the next week or so, however, with the Reds returning from their tour of the United States and players likely to both come and go.

Though never likely to empty a ‘war chest’ to revamp Slot’s squad, there is clearly money in the coffers for the right signings.

So who do Liverpool fans want to see join before the transfer deadline on August 30?

This Is Anfield asked supporters on Facebook and Twitter to discuss their ideal, but realistic, transfer window, with a handful of positions and names proving popular.

Left footed center back, Defensive Midfielder, Mo Salah’s understudy. — D. Shendy (@devashendy) July 22, 2024

“We really need a proper No. 6, Endo is a good squad player but he’s not the answer, we need a player in his prime in that position. A new left-back to push Robbo would be great too. Backup right winger to cover Mo and an experienced CB to replace Matip is also needed. Can’t believe it’s taking this long to address this.” – Gary Powell on Facebook.

Don't know names but in order of importance, LB. Holding mid. CB. Based on no more outgoings to the 1st team squad. — Jacko (@JackoGaz) July 22, 2024

DM has to the priority, can't go in with only Endo, we need an upgrade massively if we want to be challenging for the league. — Mark Andrews (@RedsMark31) July 22, 2024

“A good understudy to Robbo, a long term replacement for VVD, a DM (Ederson at Atalanta) and some competition for Salah. Also wouldn’t mind Gordon and shift Diaz on but not a priority this window.” – Dave Vaissiere on Facebook.

“If we can only sign one player, definitely a DM. Either Atalanta’s Ederson or Fluminense’s Andre. We need to move faster so this player can acclimate to Slot’s play style.” – Jay Ramsus Eurethya on Facebook.

Realistic? I want Schlotterback but would he come to sit behind VvD? I doubt it. Hincapie then who would also play a lot of games at LB. At DM I'd be fine with Ederson or Varela. At RW I would go with Nico Williams. Not a left footer but can be played with Mo. — Extinctionlevelevent (@VinnyB79) July 23, 2024

“If we were only getting one, Guehi. We can’t rely on Van Dijk to play 50-60 games. He won’t have the liberty of no European games in weeks this year like he had in Europa league groups last year.” – Ian McDonnell on Facebook.

No need for a CB.

A world class DM: Zubimendi or Guimaraes

And an RW: Kubo or Bakayoko You would have both quality and depth — Odilon Raoom (@OdilonRaoom) July 22, 2024

LW: Williams

DM: Zubi or Ederson

CB: any of Inacio / Lukeba / Huijsen / Hincapie — Hana-Baba (@HanaBabaLFC) July 22, 2024

Atalanta midfielder Ederson – who has already been linked, but with Liverpool sources dismissing rumours – appears the standout candidate for supporters.

Martin Zubimendi is another popular choice, after winning the Euros with Spain, while at centre-back Marc Guehi, Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie were frequently mentioned.

Out wide, the likes of Nico Williams and Anthony Gordon are favoured by the fans, with few setting the bar too high when it comes to attacking additions.

It remains to be seen which direction the Reds’ recruitment staff will head this summer, but with under four weeks left before the transfer deadline, expect movement one way or another in the near future.