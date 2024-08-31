Federico Chiesa‘s wages at Liverpool put the £12.5 million summer arrival among the mid-range in terms of salaries at the club, having signed a long-term contract.

Chiesa was a surprise addition late in the transfer window for the Reds, joining from Juventus in deal worth an initial £10 million plus £2.5 million in add-ons.

Despite concerns over the Italian’s injury history, his signing is widely seen as a bargain, having been touted for fees considerably higher not long ago.

That is perhaps reflected in the contract Chiesa agreed when swapping Turin for Merseyside.

How much does Chiesa earn at Liverpool?

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Chiesa will earn £120,000 a week at Liverpool, having signed a four-year contract.

That deal ties him to the club until 2028 and keeps him on similar pay to when he was at Juventus.

It is likely that, if Chiesa makes the impact Arne Slot will be hoping for, his terms will then be reviewed and an improved contract offered.

Until then, though, the No. 14 stands among the mid-range for Liverpool salaries.

Where does Chiesa rank among Liverpool’s highest-paid players?

At present, Liverpool’s highest-paid player is Mohamed Salah, who earns a basic rate of £350,000 per week on the deal he agreed in 2022.

Virgil van Dijk is believed to be the next-best paid, on around £220,000 a week, and Alisson is third on a similar salary.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fourth-highest on £200,000 a week, according to The Athletic.

Per Spotrac, Chiesa’s £120,000-a-week wage places him below Ryan Gravenberch (£150,000 a week), Alexis Mac Allister (£150,000 a week), Diogo Jota (£140,000 a week) and Darwin Nunez (£140,000 a week).

It puts him on par with Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

How long is Chiesa’s Liverpool contract?

After signing a four-year deal, Chiesa has one of the longest contracts of any of the Liverpool squad at present.

Per Transfermarkt, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Mac Allister and Gravenberch are also tied to 2028.

Nine others are contracted until 2027 – including Jota, Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley – while the club hold an option to extend Alisson‘s deal to that year.

Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Nat Phillips are all out of contract in 2026 while Salah, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Vitezslav Jaros‘ terms are up in 2025.