Gary Neville likes attracting headlines where Liverpool are concerned and he has done it again by predicting Man United will finish above the Reds. Yes, you read that right.

There is an unknown element to Liverpool heading into the new season, as no one knows exactly how Arne Slot will navigate the Premier League and the three other cup competitions.

Over at Old Trafford, though, there is still lingering puzzlement for fans of other clubs that Erik ten Hag survived the summer to remain in the dugout.

Liverpool have made zero signings whereas United have already parted with £141 million on transfers – how much time will Ten Hag really get?

With the season now only days away we have entered prediction territory and Neville, as he does seemingly every year, believes his former club will finish above Slot’s Liverpool.

“I am not sure [on Liverpool getting top four],” Neville said on Sky’s Stick to Football podcast.

Carragher then asked: “Do you think Manchester United will get in, but Liverpool won’t?”

Neville then responded, “Yeah, maybe,” before Carragher went on to say: “You say this every season without fail. Bookmark this.”

Don’t worry, Jamie. We won’t forget.

Neville continued: “Every season, yeah. I am quite often wrong as well. It gets played back during the season, it’s quite enjoyable.

“I am going to go Tottenham [in the top four] – the surprise of the season, it can be anything. My surprise Liverpool don’t finish in the top six.”

Man City, Arsenal, Man United and Tottenham are who ended up in Neville’s top four. You can definitely get whiplash if you follow all of his predictions.

Neville also asked: “Is there a risk with what Klopp got out of that group last season, is there a risk that Liverpool just purely because of what happened with other clubs where managers of that ilk, is there a risk they could tank?

“It won’t have helped the changing room losing out on that player (Martin Zubimendi) I don’t think.

“The older players will be thinking ‘what’s going on here?’. It will unnerve you when you miss out on a player you think you’re going to get.”

We think there are more things to be unnerved about over at Old Trafford than at Anfield, but let’s see how the season pans out, eh?