Gomez transfer possibility & youngster ‘for sale’ – Latest Liverpool FC News

Joe Gomez‘s Liverpool future could rest on the transfer move of a fellow Premier League defender, while another Reds youngster is potentially on his way out this summer.

Gomez to Newcastle latest

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Liverpool's Joe Gomez arrives before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 244th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. Everton won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Gomez’s omission from Liverpool’s squad at Ipswich was telling, with his Anfield future up in the air.

According to the Mail, Newcastle are still “monitoring” the 27-year-old as an alternative to Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi.

The Magpies have now seen four bids for the England international rejected, one of which was worth £65 million, so they may have to look elsewhere – fair play to Palace for standing their ground.

It surely only makes sense for Liverpool to sell Gomez if they have a versatile replacement lined up, or it significantly weakens Arne Slot‘s squad.

Shooting ourselves in the foot if no one was to replace him!

Sepp van den Berg could be viewed as a replacement, but he hasn’t played for the Reds since 2020 and is a less proven option.

READ MORE HERE

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 244th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. Everton won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Sources at Everton insist there has been ‘zero contact’ with Liverpool over a shock move for Jarrad Branthwaite. He’s the bookies’ favourite to move to Anfield, but he wouldn’t be cheap even if they were open to selling
  • Diogo Jota has admitted he thinks he’s “best” in the central role Slot is using him in, rather than out wide as Jurgen Klopp did at times. Him staying fit feels SO important to our chances of success (LFC)
  • Gary Neville has praised Slot for his “brutal” management in substituting Jarell Quansah at Ipswich. It was an impressive show of intent! (Sky Sports)

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Liverpool's Harvey Blair during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at the Lincoln Financial Field on day eight of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are expected to allow Harvey Blair to leave this summer, with David Lynch claiming they won’t stand in his way “should an acceptable offer arrive”
  • Andy Robertson has given his view on the club making no signings this summer, saying “we have an unbelievably strong squad.” That’s true, but additions are still essential!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 4, 2019: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan with the trophy after the penalty shoot out to decide the FA Community Shield match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly set to leave Barcelona this summer and Man City are open to the idea of re-signing him. We thought we’d seen the back of him! (The Athletic)
  • Chelsea “would listen to offers” for Raheem Sterling this summer, following his omission against City. Would you ever take him back or are his bridges burned? (Sky Sports)
  • Leicester have announced the signing of Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp in a potential £25 million deal. The two teams face each other in Monday Night Football this evening (8pm BST) (LCFC)
  • And what would you know, Chelsea have reached an agreement for yet another transfer. The deal will see Joao Felix return on a 6+1 year contract. Player number 1,324 incoming (The Athletic)

Liverpool, England - Sunday, August 19, 2007: Liverpool's Fernando Torres celebrates scoring the opening goal against Chelsea during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day back in 2007 – how is it 17 years ago!? – Fernando Torres announced himself at Anfield in spectacular fashion.

The Spaniard scored a brilliant goal on his home debut against Chelsea, finishing calmly after a devastating turn of pace and giving Liverpool a 1-0 lead.

Rafa Benitez’s Reds side may only have drawn 1-1 in the end, but it was clear that they had signed a special striker.

We won’t delve into what happened later…

