With Liverpool yet to make any signings this summer and less than a fortnight until the transfer deadline, Andy Robertson has revealed how the squad thinks.

The transfer window closes on August 30 and there is a growing sense that Liverpool will remain the only club in the Premier League not to bring in any new players.

After a major change in the dugout and the boardroom – plus a failed move to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi – it may end up largely the same in terms of personnel.

While Virgil van Dijk has outlined his belief that Liverpool “should make some signings,” there is a belief in the squad that they are already “good enough to compete.”

“We have an unbelievably strong squad,” Robertson told journalists including the Mail‘s Lewis Steele after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ipswich.

“Look at the bench today and even the lads who didn’t travel – we have a fantastic squad and the quality was shown a lot in the second half.

“Certain positions are spoken about but I thought people were really good and stepped up to the plate.

“We have a lot of quality in every position and if that is the squad that we go forward with then I believe that is good enough to compete.”

The most obvious “certain position” is that of Arne Slot‘s No. 6, and in the absence of Zubimendi it is fair to say Ryan Gravenberch “stepped up to the plate” at Ipswich.

However, another potential concern comes in Robertson’s own position at left-back, with the 30-year-old noticeably rusty having missed much of pre-season due to injury.

It may be pointed, then, that the Scotland captain acknowledged that “people want you replaced” with “younger faces after seeing a good 15 minutes in one game.”

“Everyone wants new signings but I think the squad we have just now is incredibly strong and if we don’t make any signings, we’re in a good shape to crack on for the rest of the season,” he continued.

“We’ve been in the game long enough now that we know people want you replaced and people want new signings.

“People want younger faces after seeing a good 15 minutes in one game or whatever – that’s the way football is.

“That’s the industry that we’re in. We just try to block that out. We know the quality that we have and it is about showing that on a weekly basis.”

Liverpool are yet to be linked with another concrete target beyond Zubimendi, with the majority of their business in the next 12 days focused on outgoings.