Luis Diaz shone brightest in Liverpool’s 2-0 win at home to Brentford, but the excellent Ryan Gravenberch was given one horribly harsh rating!

Arne Slot‘s men breezed to all three points on Sunday afternoon, with Diaz and Mohamed Salah getting the goals.

It means the Reds are just one of four teams to win both of their Premier League fixtures so far, with life under their new manager going smoothly.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Diaz (8.3) has had some criticism for a lack of end product at times, but he has made a flying start to the season.

The Colombian bagged a goal and assist apiece at Anfield, taking his strike brilliantly and proving to be a menace all afternoon.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle was impressed with Diaz’s off-the-ball work, saying he “hounded the Brentford defence during the opening quarter.”

Meanwhile, TIA’s Mark Delgado thought the 27-year-old “proved a great outlet” on the left wing, running at defenders and having a big impact in the final third.

In second place was Ibrahima Konate (7.5), who returned to the Liverpool team and showed why he is a superior option to Jarell Quansah currently.

GOAL’s Richard Martin felt that ‘Ibou’ “stayed alert throughout,” especially when it came to “cutting out two potentially dangerous crosses.”

Scandalously, though, he gave Gravenberch (7.1) a five-out-of-10 rating on a day when the Dutchman excelled in his deep-lying midfield role.

Alisson (7.4) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.4) shared the third-highest score, with the former making some key saves and the latter purring in possession.

Next up for Liverpool is a huge trip to Man United next Sunday (4.30pm BST) – here’s hoping the Reds turn up at Old Trafford this time!