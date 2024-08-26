After Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brentford, Jamie Carragher tried to explain why the Anfield atmosphere felt “strange” but that it may not always be a bad thing.

Liverpool’s performance was assured in just their second game under Arne Slot, with the thrills and spills of last season nowhere to be seen as the Reds won their first home match of the season.

The often-eulogised Anfield atmosphere wasn’t quite at its best at times during the game, as Liverpool held on to possession and wore Brentford down.

While a trip to L4 is always special, Carragher said on Sky Sports that he “thought the atmosphere was strange today given it’s the first home game of the season.”

"That was almost like a Man City performance" @Carra23 reflects on Liverpool's 2-0 win at Brentford and compares it to last season's performances ? pic.twitter.com/o14ltNIrvv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2024

Writing as someone who was in the upper Main Stand on Sunday, it was far from the quietest we have heard in the ground in the last few years, but there was a sort of routine aspect to it all after scoring early.

Carragher mused: “Is that something to do with the style of play is going to be different from Jurgen Klopp? It’s not going to be as end-to-end.

“So, maybe is there something in that? I don’t know, it just seemed a strange atmosphere.”

You’ll Never Walk Alone was special as always and the Kop was in fine voice as per, but with ticketing issues for many and mother nature blowing a gale, much of the crowd was happy to watch events unfold as spectators rather than supporters.

“The other thing I would say is, last season was just like a rollercoaster ride for Liverpool supporters and it was so exciting,” Carragher continued.

“You’d come out of the game [after] a last-minute winner or you’d come from behind. It felt like every game was almost like a cup final.”

Another ex-Liverpool defender, Stephen Warnock made a similar observation, adding: “It isn’t a basketball game anymore.

“This isn’t the same type of game, it’s more of a chess game.”

This could well be a positive for Liverpool, though, going forward.

Carragher added: “Liverpool needed more games like that (2-0) last season, they needed more games like that.

“That was almost like a Man City performance in that the game felt finished as soon as the second goal went in. It didn’t feel like there was much jeopardy in the game.

“And again, I don’t think Arne Slot‘s Liverpool are going to be as exciting as Jurgen Klopp‘s, it’s almost impossible.

“It’s going to be different under Arne Slot and I’m just interested to know or sort of feel as the months go on how it affects the atmosphere and sort of the support watching it, because it did feel a strange atmosphere but it is going to be slightly different.

“But who knows? It still might prove to be more successful if not more because I say last season, the way Liverpool played, they couldn’t keep it going.

“Going behind, getting last-minute goals – it wasn’t sustainable.”

Jamie is right. Last season was energy-zapping for everyone involved. Every game put you through the mill and ultimately, Liverpool didn’t have the capacity to maintain it until the end.

Hopefully, despite a trimmed squad, Slot’s more reserved methods will pay dividends come April and May.