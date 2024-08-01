Liverpool were reported to be admirers of centre-back Leny Yoro before he joined Man United, who now will be unable to call on his services for three months.

All summer long there were repeated claims that Yoro had his heart set on joining Real Madrid, though Liverpool were named among his other admirers across Europe.

But after United agreed to splash the cash on an initial £52 million deal with a wage packet starting at £113,000, the 18-year-old signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2029.

The defender, however, is to watch the start of the season from the sidelines after suffering a foot injury just 35 minutes into his first unofficial outing against Arsenal in the US.

He was spotted using crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot, and now Man United expect him to miss up to three months of action – as reported by the Athletic.

An initial scan has shown a fracture of his fifth metatarsal, a common injury for young athletes – and it means he will miss the friendly against Liverpool this weekend and the upcoming league meeting.

The two clubs first meet on ‘friendly’ terms in South Carolina on Saturday evening (Sunday morning in the UK) before United host a league clash on September 1.

It is not only Yoro that United will be without, though, as Rasmus Hojlund sustained a hamstring injury against Arsenal to see him ruled out for around six weeks.

That will see the striker miss out on the league visit of Arne Slot‘s side, with a return unlikely until after the September international break.

As for Liverpool, only Andy Robertson is currently carrying an injury. He is expected to be ready to feature at Anfield when Sevilla visit for the final friendly on August 11.