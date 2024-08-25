Arne Slot oversees his first competitive game at Anfield, as Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League. We’re live with the latest!
Kickoff is at 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez
Brentford: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Roerslev, Janlet, Norgaard, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Mbeumo, Wissa
Subs: Valdimarsson, Van den Berg, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Trevitt, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Carvalho, Schade
