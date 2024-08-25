★ PREMIUM
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Brentford – Follow the Anfield league match here!

Arne Slot oversees his first competitive game at Anfield, as Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League. We’re live with the latest!

Kickoff is at 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Brentford: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Roerslev, Janlet, Norgaard, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Van den Berg, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Trevitt, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Carvalho, Schade

Our coverage updates automatically below:

