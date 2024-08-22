Liverpool’s centre-back ranks were bolstered by an impressive teenager over the summer, and the club’s U21s coach Barry Lewtas has spoken of his pride in Amara Nallo’s progress.

Nallo, one of the youngest players used during pre-season, made two appearances totalling 41 minutes, a reward for his debut season at academy level.

The 17-year-old joined the club last summer from West Ham and swiftly moved from the U18s to the U21s, before then being drafted into first-team training under Jurgen Klopp.

Already impressive in stature and ability, Nallo was able to showcase his talent to the new coaching group, and while he has dropped back into U21s training, there is a lot of pride in his development.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the U21s’ first game of the season, Lewtas praised the “huge progress” he’s seen from his key centre-back.

“Amara Nallo has made huge progress, there’s no question of that,” Lewtas said.

“I’m really proud of the progress he has made, and he should be proud as well. The work he has put in.”

His first-team chance will come again, and there is evidently plenty of excitement over the 17-year-old’s ability at all levels, with Lewtas commending Nallo’s persistence.

The U21s boss added: “The things we have asked of him are demanding, especially when it comes to the defensive line and how we want to defend.

“It’s not easy, and you have to concentrate. Sometimes the easy option is not to do what we do. I’ve spoken to him about this, he deserves all the credit. It’s nice.”

Nallo has featured in both U21s games to start the season and has not been called on Slot for senior training as the head coach has a fully fit squad available to him.

He will be a regular at academy level this season, and his development will be enjoyable to watch as the season progresses.