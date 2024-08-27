Liverpool have allowed left-back Owen Beck to head out on loan again this season, with the 22-year-old moving to the Championship to join Blackburn.

Beck, who spent last season with Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, will spend the campaign with promotion hopefuls Blackburn.

John Eustace’s side are third in the English second tier after two wins and a draw, with the Liverpool left-back arriving to provide competition for first choice Harry Pickering.

Beck shone at Dundee last term and that led to interest from a number of clubs – including both Celtic and Rangers, who eyed permanent deals – but the decision has been made to send him on loan again.

It is the seventh loan deal Liverpool have sanctioned so far this summer, and the second to the Championship after striker Lewis Koumas‘ switch to Stoke.

Blackburn are next in action on Tuesday night when they play Blackpool in the second round of the Carabao Cup, though Beck is unlikely to be involved.

His debut could come as soon as Saturday, though, when Rovers visit Scott Parker’s Burnley in the first East Lancashire derby of the campaign.

Liverpool and Blackburn have built a fruitful relationship in recent years, with Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton, Leighton Clarkson and Billy Koumetio all spending time on loan at Ewood Park.

Elliott’s spell at Rovers was considered formative, allowing him to play regular first-team football before establishing himself as part of the senior setup at Anfield.

That is unlikely to be the case with Beck, who turned 22 in August, though there remains a chance that he returns to Arne Slot‘s squad next season.

Along with Beck and Koumas, Liverpool have also sent Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay to Wigan, Luca Stephenson to Dundee United, Rhys Williams to Morecambe and Fabian Mrozek to IF Brommapojkarna on loan this summer.