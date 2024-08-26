The transfer window closes on Friday and reports have emerged that Liverpool are “weighing up interest” in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

On the list of transfer needs this summer, a winger was not at the top of the list but sporting director Richard Hughes did say the club would be “opportunistic.”

And Chiesa appears to come under that category amid Barcelona’s struggles to come to an agreement for the soon-to-be 27-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano broke the story on Monday evening, stating the Reds have made an “initial approach,” and the reliable Paul Joyce corroborated the report by saying Liverpool are “weighing up interest.”

Other Merseyside journalists followed with respective briefs, quickly giving the story legs. The Italian would add depth to the attack but the Reds’ interest does fall into the unexpected category.

The talented winger has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time, with reports in 2021 claiming the club made attempts to sign him while at Fiorentina.

Chiesa is contracted at Juventus until 2025 but the club are open to negotiations and his availability on the ‘cheaper’ side would attract Liverpool, thought to be in the region of £12 million, though his injury record does not make for good reading.

He tore his ACL in 2021/22 and in the years since has suffered various issues with muscle fatigue and subsequent soft-tissue injuries – far from ideal considering Liverpool’s recent track record.

And it ensured fans were split when it came to the Italian’s suitability – with many questioning if he would be akin to Xherdan Shaqiri or Arthur.

Ultimately I’m all for it. But also think it’s a bit mad — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) August 26, 2024

Feels like when Liverpool signed Xherdan Shaqiri. Good experience, good player, won't expect to play every week. Improves the squad, but not the first XI. — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) August 26, 2024

Federico Chiesa is a Shaqiri purchase. Salah’s backup & can play across the attacking line. Not a desperate signing, & very nice opportunistic signing. Will cost pennies. I’ve talked myself into it. pic.twitter.com/wyjoYGAYJt — Shamm (@ShammLFC) August 26, 2024

Said it on a show a couple of months ago. I just don’t see how this is a bad number of league games. Only 5 Liverpool players managed more last season pic.twitter.com/Re2d0gTfWs — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) August 26, 2024

Federico Chiesa is 27 years old in October, plays in a position we don't really need and has had a fair few injury problems. Weird? #lfc pic.twitter.com/ozidoJR8Q4 — Liverpool Photos (@LiverpoolPhotox) August 26, 2024

Chiesa is just the start to the maddest end of a Liverpool transfer window the world has ever seen pic.twitter.com/uBzhsmv21e — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) August 26, 2024

Hughes and Edwards convincing themselves Chiesa, an injury prone Juventus player, might be a good idea after what happened with Arthur Melo, an injury prone Juventus player. pic.twitter.com/tYCoBJQ08u — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 26, 2024

Chiesa is either an Arthur or a Thiago. — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) August 26, 2024

Signing Chiesa doesn’t rule us out of trying for the likes of Gordon, Adingra, or Minteh next summer btw. Just like Shaqiri and Minamino wouldn’t have ruled out the likes of Mane or Salah. Depth signings and key player signings are vastly different. — Rex ??????? (@ThatRexGuy) August 26, 2024

Whether Liverpool advance with Chiesa or not, the fact that a brief has emerged indicates that the club are working on signings before the deadline as they’d surely be shooting themselves in the foot if nothing eventuated.

If the club can limit the risk on a cut-price deal for Chiesa, it would be categorised as an ‘opportunistic’ signing, but the clock is ticking to get it, or anything else, over the line.