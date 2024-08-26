★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: In this handout picture provided by UEFA, Federico Chiesa of Italy speaks to the media during the Italy Press Conference after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium on July 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by UEFA)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool considering late transfer move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa

The transfer window closes on Friday and reports have emerged that Liverpool are “weighing up interest” in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

On the list of transfer needs this summer, a winger was not at the top of the list but sporting director Richard Hughes did say the club would be “opportunistic.”

And Chiesa appears to come under that category amid Barcelona’s struggles to come to an agreement for the soon-to-be 27-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano broke the story on Monday evening, stating the Reds have made an “initial approach,” and the reliable Paul Joyce corroborated the report by saying Liverpool are “weighing up interest.”

ROME, ITALY - Sunday, June 20, 2021: Italy's Federico Chiesa (L) and Wales' Neco Williams during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Olimpico. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Other Merseyside journalists followed with respective briefs, quickly giving the story legs. The Italian would add depth to the attack but the Reds’ interest does fall into the unexpected category.

The talented winger has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time, with reports in 2021 claiming the club made attempts to sign him while at Fiorentina.

Chiesa is contracted at Juventus until 2025 but the club are open to negotiations and his availability on the ‘cheaper’ side would attract Liverpool, thought to be in the region of £12 million, though his injury record does not make for good reading.

He tore his ACL in 2021/22 and in the years since has suffered various issues with muscle fatigue and subsequent soft-tissue injuries – far from ideal considering Liverpool’s recent track record.

And it ensured fans were split when it came to the Italian’s suitability – with many questioning if he would be akin to Xherdan Shaqiri or Arthur.

Whether Liverpool advance with Chiesa or not, the fact that a brief has emerged indicates that the club are working on signings before the deadline as they’d surely be shooting themselves in the foot if nothing eventuated.

If the club can limit the risk on a cut-price deal for Chiesa, it would be categorised as an ‘opportunistic’ signing, but the clock is ticking to get it, or anything else, over the line.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024