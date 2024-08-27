Liverpool unveiled their new white third kit for the 2024/25 campaign on Thursday, with the club now confirming they will debut it against Man United.

Liverpool have now released all three of their kits for their first season under Arne Slot, which is expected to be their last in association with Nike.

With a traditional red for home and dark green for away, the club have opted for an eye-catching white design for their third kit.

That includes a vertical double Nike swoosh as part of their ‘Together We Rise’ campaign, celebrating the ascendency of the women’s game.

The kit is available to pre-order now and will be on general sale on September 3.

Slot’s side will have already worn it by then, though, with Liverpool confirming the new third kit will debuted in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Man United.

After 2-0 wins over Ipswich and Brentford to kick off the new season, the Reds head to Old Trafford for their biggest test yet.

With Man United wearing their usual red home kit, Liverpool have taken the opportunity to wear the white third kit rather than their away strip.

Liverpool have also confirmed that the third kit will feature the LFC Foundation logo when worn during Champions League games this season.

As with previous seasons, the club is offering a 10 percent discount off the price of the third kit to all LFC Official Members and season-ticket holders, now including LFC Women season-ticket holders.

This is also available for UK key workers via Blue Light and Network and students via Student Beans.

