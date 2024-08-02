Liverpool have now officially released their new dark away kit for the 2024/25 season, and fans won’t have to wait long to see Arne Slot‘s side wearing it.

The launch of Liverpool’s new away kit has been decidedly low key, with no players involved and little fanfare around its release.

Fans had already seen it in full, of course, with the club’s U19s wearing it during a pre-season friendly in Germany and Dominik Szoboszlai showing fans in Philadelphia.

But given its popularity, there has been little in the way of the usual promotion for an away kit which is expected to be the last in Liverpool’s agreement with Nike.

Despite the lack of players involved in the unveiling, fans will soon see Slot’s side debut the new away kit on the pitch.

Liverpool have already confirmed that it will be worn in the final friendly of their pre-season tour of the United States, against Man United in Columbia on Saturday night.

Man United are likely to wear their red home kit for that clash in South Carolina, meaning it is the perfect opportunity for the Reds to wear dark green instead.

The club have confirmed the official colourway for the kit as “Night Forest – an earthy dark green colour – and Anthracite with flashes of Washed Teal and Sail on the cuffs, and inside panelling.”

So while the main body of the shirt looks black, it seems as though it is in fact a very dark green combined with dark grey.

Liverpool have won both of their pre-season friendlies so far, seeing off Real Betis with a 1-0 victory in Pittsburgh before a 2-1 win over Arsenal in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Man United started their warmup programme with a 1-0 loss to Norwegian side Rosenborg, before wins over Rangers, Arsenal (on penalties) and Real Betis.

Erik ten Hag will be without Leny Yoro, Rasmus Hojlund and likely Marcus Rashford against Liverpool due to injury.