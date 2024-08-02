Liverpool are expected to accelerate their transfer plans at long last within the next 10 days, with the club eyeing reinforcements in three key positions.

It has been an understandably quiet transfer window for the Reds so far, but that is now set to change with just over four weeks to go until the deadline.

Though he is yet to work with many of his most important players, Arne Slot has had time to assess the fringe players who have formed the core of his squad throughout pre-season so far.

Slot could therefore make judgments in the coming days over who will stay and who would be permitted to leave, while the club’s transfer staff push forward in terms of signings.

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney claims that “the next 10 days are likely to see the first concrete bids put in.”

“The belief around the Liverpool camp is that transfer business will finally accelerate next week,” Delaney writes, before suggesting that they could sign four players.

He reiterates that the Reds are seeking a centre-back, a defensive midfielder and a wide forward, though speculates that there could be “potentially two of the latter.”

Liverpool have been credited with an ongoing interest in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, while Delaney names Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho as a centre-back target.

While his report is likely to be more of an educated guess when it comes to the areas in which Liverpool will sign, it stands to reason that progress will be made soon.

Any suggestion that sporting director Richard Hughes, assistant David Woodfine and the club’s team of analysts and scouts will have been sat dormant over the past month is, of course, nonsense.

Work will have been going on in the background throughout the summer, with checks run on prospective targets and talks held with their representatives and clubs.

But having given Slot time to work with the majority of his squad, things could seemingly now come to a head over the next 10 days.

That will also be informed by any outgoings, with Wataru Endo and Joe Gomez two surprise names to add to that potential list amid interest from a number of clubs.

Any deals for Endo and Gomez would only increase the need to strengthen in defensive midfield and centre-back respectively, though Liverpool will almost certainly have a succession plan in place for those areas.