Ahead of the start of the new Women’s Super League season, Liverpool Football Club have announced a friendly against Everton, which will take place at their new home ground.

The meeting will be the first match for Matt Beard’s side at their new home stadium in a pre-season Merseyside Derby.

The game takes place on Sunday, September 15 and will kick off at 2pm (BST) – it will be close out Liverpool’s pre-season programme.

The match at St Helens will be open to fans and tickets will go on general sale from Monday, August 5. Season Ticket holders will be able to redeem a complimentary ticket for this fixture.

All other friendlies for the women’s team this summer will be played behind closed doors with home fixtures taking place at Melwood, the squad’s training base.

Beard’s side are back in training and are already preparing for the new season, with remaining players set to return after international duties.

Liverpool’s pre-season programme includes home matches against Man City and Aston Villa, in addition to an away match against Man United.

Ticket information

For the pre-season derby at St Helens, ticket Prices will be as follows:

Adults – £6

Over 65s – £3

Young Adults (aged 17-21) – £3

Juniors (aged 16 and under) – £2 – tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1 with at least one accompanying adult.

Group booking discount available

· A 10% discount will be applied for bookings of 6 or more tickets.

· A 15% discount will be applied for bookings of more than 10 tickets.

LFCW Season ticket holders are entitled to one complimentary ticket. Season ticket holders need to obtain their ticket during the below sales. Tickets will not be automatically allocated.

Tickets for season ticket holders will go on sale Friday, August 2 and general sale on Monday, August 5.

Season Tickets are available to buy here.

Ticketing information for all LFC Women’s games, including this pre-season friendly, is available on the new women’s ticketing hub here.