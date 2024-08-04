With Liverpool beating Man United 3-0 in pre-season, there was plenty for supporters to be positive about ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool’s two weeks in the USA culminated in a comfortable win over Man United in Columbia, South Carolina, in front of a sold-out crowd of 77,559 at the Williams–Brice Stadium

For those supporters hardy enough to go stay awake for the friendly match, or those fans simply watching in a more suitable timezone, there were plenty of discussion points.

Not everything was perfect from Liverpool’s point of view – Man United managed 17 shots from inside the box – but we once again saw how easy on the eye Arne Slot‘s side will be to watch.

Here is how Liverpool fans reacted to the Reds’ 3-0 friendly win over Man United…

“Couldn’t think of a much better way to start my Sunday. Love a pre-season where you win all the games, helps set up a winning mentality going into the new season, please God there’s happy days ahead” – kloppsArmy in the comments.

Games: 3

Wins: 3

Goals scored: 6

Goals conceded: 1 Liverpool’s preseason tour in the US comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/pc8XTP43Ym — Saeed ALHejaili (@saeed3373) August 4, 2024

“Nice score for the Redmen in black against our old enemy in red on another continent, squad players and a certain return loanee grabbing goals. Mixed bag with the rest but to spank the Mancs is always great whenever wherever, whatever the situation. “I do wonder if Slot isn’t fancying Endo in his system, or it’s just pre-season rotations. Either way, a CDM, albeit preferably a double pivot experienced one, is a priority signing still” – JimBond in the comments.

Bradley is an insane athlete. Far too good for a bench role. We should be trying to find a way to get him and Trent into our strongest XI. — Evan (@SawkurGod) August 4, 2024

“They had a lot of chances and didn’t take any. They were for large parts the better team but we did take our chances, which is a nice change. Lot’s players to come back and integrate with Slot’s style – on the whole, a very positive result and more minutes in the legs” – Lamda Pi in the comments.

“Jaros’ passing has been so good. I really think he can be our second goalkeeper easily if Kelleher leaves” – kopklopp in the comments.

We going to address that Jaros has spent this half passing the ball like Xabi Alonso or is that just what we expect from Slot's reds already? — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) August 4, 2024

“A great tournament with no real injuries, minutes in the legs for players and some good performances from a few of the lads pushing for a start against Ipswich” – Richie Marchant on Facebook.

This is the best and preseason we ever had in a long long time Hope everyone stays fit throughout the season and the important players coming back later should fit right in ??? — Liverpool FC fan (@lfc_fan_tamil) August 4, 2024

“Gravenbech and Carvalho are going to play a big part in our campaign this season. Proper players those two” – Aubvious Maroveke on Facebook.

The fact slot has already got them playing this way and United still have 0 identity under ten Haag is wild ????? — Jay Lee (@JayLee0991) August 4, 2024