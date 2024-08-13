Liverpool now know the team of officials in charge of their Premier League opener at Ipswich on Saturday, with the referee, VAR and assistants confirmed.

Tim Robinson will referee the first game of the season for Liverpool, which will be the West Sussex official’s fourth time in charge of a Reds fixture.

He previously refereed the Carabao Cup wins over Leicester and West Ham last season, as well as the 3-1 victory at home to Burnley in the league.

The Premier League have confirmed Robinson’s assistants as Timothy Wood and Steve Meredith, with Keith Stroud appointed fourth official.

Stuart Attwell will be on lead VAR duties, supported by Harry Lennard.

Liverpool’s trip to Portman Road will be the second fixture of the Premier League campaign, with Man United vs. Fulham on Friday night the official curtain-raiser.

It will mark the first clash between the Reds and Ipswich since December 2002 in the fourth round of the League Cup, and their first in the league since May 2002.

That day ended in a 5-0 win for Liverpool at Anfield, and Arne Slot‘s side will head into this clash as overwhelming favourites.

A change in the dugout for the Reds could prove interesting when it comes to how they are refereed, with Jurgen Klopp having run-ins with almost every official during his nine-year reign.

Robinson is yet to be involved in major controversy when it comes to Liverpool, with no red cards shown or penalties given either side in any of his previous three fixtures.

The same cannot be said for Attwell, who was on VAR duty for the 1-1 draw with Man City in March that saw him overlook a high boot from Jeremy Doku on Alexis Mac Allister in the penalty area.

Attwell adjudged Doku’s boot – which collided with Mac Allister’s chest – to have been in a “reasonable” position, with PGMOL chief Howard Webb later backing this claim.