While the holding midfield position may not be completely new to Ryan Gravenberch, it is certainly a position that he is still learning at Liverpool.

With Wataru Endo seemingly not suited to Arne Slot‘s style of play, from what we have seen so far anyway, the head coach has turned to Gravenberch to be his man in defensive midfield.

The situation could change as the season progresses but for now, Slot has placed his trust in his Dutch compatriot to learn and “focus” on two specific positions, one being that holding midfield spot.

Gravenberch told Liverpoolfc.com: “I had a little chat with him (Slot) and he said I have to focus on the No. 6 and No. 8 positions.

“Now I play at No. 6. In the past I played it as well so I know what I have to do. I’ve enjoyed playing there.

“It’s a little bit of a different system than we played last season, but I think everyone has adapted to it. Now we have to build it further and further.

“I think at the end we can be a really dominant team.”

Last season, Jurgen Klopp deployed Gravenberch as more of a box-to-box midfielder in what you could call the No. 8 position.

Across the 2023/24 season, he played 38 times for the Reds, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

It was in his general touch and flow, though, that most impressed – the Dutchman’s first touch consistently opened up the pitch for him to move forward.

It is this quality that Slot will be seeking to maximise as he asks his holding midfielder to be technically excellent to keep the ball moving quickly and retain possession under pressure.

Against Ipswich, Gravenberch played as the deepest-lying midfielder behind Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

After the game, Slot explained how Gravenberch can be helped defensively if the team works together effectively.

“If we defend with 11, that will help Ryan or whoever is playing there a lot,” the boss began.

“Last season, Macca (Mac Allister) played there a lot and I think he has certain qualities that Ryan has as well.

“If you look at both players, the first thing you think of is with the ball, in ball possession and that’s why we as a team have to make sure that whoever is playing in that position is not too exposed.

“That’s what happened today because I think the team really helped to defend in the best possible way, and because of that Ryan had a good performance.”

Despite not taking part in full team training on Friday, Gravenberch is expected to play the position again on Sunday as Liverpool host Brentford in Slot’s first Premier League match at Anfield.