Two clinical second-half finishes weren’t enough for Liverpool U18s to earn a point as they were beaten 3-2 by Middlesbrough in their second match of the U18 Premier League season.

Liverpool U18s 2-3 Middlesbrough U18s

U18 Premier League North (2), Kirkby Academy

August 24, 2024

Goals: O’Connor 63′, Bradshaw 68′; Palmer 40′, Nino 56′, Coulson 71′

After losing 5-1 to Derby in their season opener, Liverpool U18s were looking to bounce back in their first home game of the campaign.

As may become a pattern this season, Marc Bridge-Wilkinson fielded a very young team as the Reds hosted Middlesbrough in Kirkby.

Six of the starting XI were just 16 years old but despite their age, the Reds looked assured in the early stages playing in a diamond-like formation.

With Josh Sonni-Lambie acting as the team’s focal point up front, the Reds dominated early proceedings as Ryan Cowley constantly pinched the pockets of the visitors and helped Liverpool keep their opposition pinned back.

When Middlesbrough did get out, captain Lucas Pitt and Carter Pinnington were waiting to sweep up any danger.

The man who came closest to scoring first was Afolami Onanuga who has become known in the academy for his ability to strike from distance.

Liverpool’s dominance didn’t last, though, and it was Middlesbrough who took the lead when Noah Muwana weighted his through ball perfectly to Bailey Palmer, who got in behind Cowley to finish calmly.

Half time: Liverpool U18s 0-1 Middlesbrough U18s

Middlesbrough continued to grow into the game after half time and by the 57th minute, they had doubled their lead, with Muwana involved again before Collins Nino scored a rebound.

Liverpool got back into the contest, though, thanks to a superbly clever finish from Ollie O’Connor who showed brilliant awareness to flick home Cowley’s pass inside a crowded box.

It didn’t take long for Liverpool to complete the comeback as Joe Bradshaw nodded in a floated cross at the far post, which was delivered by impressive right-back DJ Esdaille.

Unfortunately, soon after, Middlesbrough‘s Hayden Coulson scored his own backpost header that concluded a quick counter-attack from a Liverpool corner.

The Reds regained control to finish the game on the front foot but couldn’t find another equaliser and were ultimately made to pay for losing concentration either side of the break.

Liverpool U18s: Hall; Esdaille, Pitt, Pinnington, Evers; Ahmed (Lonmeni 86′), O’Connor, Cowley (Upton 70′), Bradshaw; Onanuga (Cisse 61′), Sonni-Lambie

Subs not used: Bernard, Enahoro-Marcus

Next Match: Arsenal (H) – U18 Premier League Cup – August 28, 12pm (BST)