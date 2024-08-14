We’re less than a week away from Liverpool returning to Premier League action, and with it the start of the 23rd season of the This Is Anfield website covering the Reds.

It is, of course, a new era for Liverpool FC. Arne Slot becomes the 22nd permanent manager in the club’s history – the seventh since This Is Anfield started out in 2001 under Gerard Houllier’s reign.

This Is Anfield began at a time when Nicolas Anelka was making his Reds’ debut, and when the internet was truly in its infancy; few ‘Premiership’ clubs had official websites, and Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, even MySpace were some years away from arriving.

Speaking of social media, we now have over four million followers, which is quite incredible and truly humbling for a fan-run enterprise that started life as a hobby between two friends over two decades ago.

Nowadays, we’re a small business, a real-living wage accredited employer, and support causes in the local community that mean a lot to us, namely the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative, Homebaked co-operative, Zoe’s Place and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Last season saw us expand our video content – if you’re not already following us on YouTube, please do! Our video editor, Sam Millne, produced a 30-minute documentary on Jurgen Klopp’s era, which has over 100,000 views on YouTube, something we’re really proud of as video hasn’t been our area of expertise.

This season we will continue to live stream (where possible) every Liverpool press conference. By the way, did you know that we were the first website of any nature in England to offer press conferences in full? We started doing so in 2015, before Sky Sports or LFCTV were doing so!

Last season we were also able to continue our partnership with Carabao, which meant we were able to gift 10 tickets to Liverpool fans for the Carabao Cup final – seeing the Reds lift the last trophy of Klopp’s reign.

All this wouldn’t be possible without you visiting our website, following us on social media, and showing your support by either being a premium member or paying for our App. We truly appreciate your support.

The season ahead

We kicked off the new era this season with our coverage of the Reds’ US tour, with long-serving writer Alex Malone in attendance and interviewing John Barnes and Sami Hyypia for us.

Ahead of 2024/25, we’re pleased to have Bence Bocsak join our editorial team. Ben joins Jack Lusby, Joanna Durkan, Sam Millne and Matt Ladson, plus a host of your usual This Is Anfield regulars.

We’re delighted to be continuing our partnerships with FourFourTwo and FotMob, so please do read our writing there!

We’ll also be expanding our coverage of the women’s team as they move into their new home in St Helens and play three big fixtures at Anfield. Matt Beard’s side had a hugely impressive campaign last season and we were fortunate to interview several players at the new Melwood AXA Training Centre.

As ever, we aim to continue to inform, entertain and keep you fully up to date about the Reds, while also educating and reminiscing about the club’s glorious history.

2024/25 promises to be a hugely intriguing time for Liverpool FC, a new era and a pretty exciting one at that. We’ll be with you every step of the way and we’re looking forward to sharing it all with you.

You can follow us on Social Media: