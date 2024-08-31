Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is enjoying life under Arne Slot and relishing his role of being the link between the new head coach and the rest of the squad.

The Netherlands international has had a key role to play in a summer of upheaval at Anfield after the departure of long-time manager Jurgen Klopp and his entire backroom staff.

However, the arrival of his compatriot has brought fresh ideas and the campaign has begun well with two victories.

Predictions of a struggle without the influential Klopp have so far proved unfounded but after wins over newly-promoted Ipswich and Brentford the first real test comes on Sunday at Old Trafford.

However, the mood in the camp is buoyant and Van Dijk has done his utmost to help make the transition as seamless as possible.

“I’ve actually enjoyed it so far, I’m having fun,” he told the PA news agency at a McDonald’s Fun Football session – which has provided over 500,000 children with free football in the last two years – in Bollington, Cheshire.

“Obviously with big changes happening this summer it was always going to be interesting how things would be but the feeling so far has been very good and I can definitely speak for the rest of the team as well.

“I’ve mentioned to the boss as well in my first chat with him that whatever he needs, anything he has in his mind, I am there for him.

“We all want to achieve the maximum at the club that we can compete in and we have to be on the same page and that’s what I’ve mentioned to him.

“He knows that I’m behind him – that’s what a captain has to do anyway but I’ve really made sure that I am there for him.”

As one of the most senior players Van Dijk has an important role to play on and off the pitch and taking on the captaincy last summer appears to have enhanced his performances.

He turned 33 in July but in terms of centre-backs that is still relatively young, with recent examples proving with the right attention to detail a player’s elite-level career can extend well into their late 30s.

Thiago Silva was 39 when he left Chelsea this summer, while Manchester United will have Jonny Evans, 37 in January, in their squad on Sunday.

Speculation about Van Dijk’s future increases by the week as he is in the final year of his contract at Anfield with a new deal yet to be finalised, but the Dutchman does not see age as being any sort of barrier to his ability to continue to perform at the highest level.

“I feel very good personally, I feel like it is nowhere near the end so far. There are plenty more years left and let’s see what happens,” he added.

“It is the one percent which makes a difference in terms of looking after yourself and the work you do at home in terms of recovery and treatment, making sure you eat the right stuff, rest.

“That’s what I’ve been doing for so many years and that’s why I’ve been consistent in the amount of games I’ve been playing over the last couple of years.

“That’s maybe the most difficult thing nowadays in football: staying consistent and playing the amount of games and being available.

“Maybe that is sometimes taken for granted, I won’t say that’s the case with me, but more in general.

“After the international break we have double programmes every week [with the Champions League starting] and I kind of enjoy that because games are the most beautiful thing there is, especially when you play for a club like Liverpool.”

The mood has also been boosted by the club’s first transfers of the summer, Juventus forward Federico Chiesa for an initial £10 million and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who immediately returned to Valencia on loan.

“I think in terms of the season being so long with so many games we definitely could use any quality addition that will be needed and to have Chiesa coming in is a very good signing, especially for the deal that has been done,” said Van Dijk.

“We don’t need to forget that getting players is not as easy as everyone thinks. I know the club is doing a lot of hard work in trying to make deals and do the right thing.”