Liverpool’s season is officially underway, but how do the media predict the Reds will fare between now and May under their new head coach?

Arne Slot‘s side won 2-0 away to Ipswich on Saturday afternoon, making the ideal start to their Premier League campaign.

It’s early days under the new head coach, but the initial signs are promising, though Man City and Arsenal are still expected to be the teams to beat.

Here’s how Liverpool’s 2024/25 hopes have been assessed by members of the media in recent days, with answers ranging from fair to laughable!

The Guardian‘s Andy Hunter believes Champions League football should again be achieved by the Reds, with a third-place finish feeling most likely:

“Liverpool are confident there is more to come from a relatively young squad that was in title contention ahead of schedule last season before fading during the run-in. “Slot’s rich inheritance also includes the return of Champions League football after a one-year absence. He is expected to keep the club there.”

Richard Jolly of the Independent is predicting positive change at Anfield, with Slot his own man rather than a Jurgen Klopp reincarnation:

“Liverpool may recede from the spotlight in other respects, without Klopp’s box-office magnetism and innate quotability. “Part of the task is to ensure they don’t regress. Slot has cut a lower-profile figure so far. That does not automatically mean the aims will be lower. “It will be evolution, not revolution. But a glimpse at the technical area shows that change is coming to Anfield.”

Phil McNulty of BBC Sport is another who believes Liverpool will secure a top-four finish, despite a lifeless summer in the transfer market:

“Martin Zubimendi’s decision to stay at Real Sociedad was a blow as Liverpool seek a new number six for Slot. “And while there is understandable anxiety from supporters about the lack of signings, this remains an exceptionally strong Liverpool squad. “They will challenge for trophies and finish in the top four.”

Gary Neville is the archetypal Man United fan whose head is in the clouds, failing to accept that Liverpool have been better than his club for some time.

Incredibly, he is even predicting the Reds to finish outside the top six, making the claim on the Stick to Football podcast:

“Not sure [about top four]. My surprise is Liverpool won’t finish in the top six. “Is there a risk with what Klopp got out of that group last season, is there a risk that Liverpool just purely because of what happened with other clubs where managers of that ilk, is there a risk they could tank? “It won’t have helped the changing room losing out on that player I don’t think. “The older players will be thinking ‘what’s going on here?’. It will unnerve you when you miss out on a player you think you’re going to get.”

A host of BBC pundits gave their top-four predictions for the campaign, with Pat Nevin, Leon Osman and Steve Sidwell the only ones who don’t think Liverpool will be in there.

It’s almost like two of them have Everton pasts!

Ellen White has West Ham to finish fourth, which is certainly bold, while Stephen Warnock and Fara Williams believe the Reds will come second.

The Mirror‘s Matt Maltby thinks Slot’s side will go all the way and clinch Premier League glory, saying:

“Liverpool will mark their new era without Jurgen Klopp in perfect fashion – by winning the Premier League title. And Mo Salah will spearhead their charge for glory, in his final season at Anfield, before leaving for a huge Saudi payday next summer. “Bold claim? Perhaps. But Arne Slot appears to be a brilliant appointment and Salah will be motivated by ending his Premier League career with another winners’ medal. “Manchester City, with the Premier League‘s 115 charges hanging over them, will be unable to secure a historic fifth straight crown, while Arsenal will pay the price for not strengthening enough this summer.”

His colleagues, Alan Smith and Simon Mullock have Liverpool down as their biggest disappointment, claiming they “could need a season of transition” under Slot.

Giving his thoughts on the Premier League‘s official website, former Anfield hero Michael Owen tipped Liverpool for a runners-up spot behind Arsenal, with ex-Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given saying they will be behind Man City.

Speaking to Betfair, Alan Shearer has no doubts about Liverpool being in the top four, backing his beloved Newcastle to be in there, too:

“I think Liverpool will finish in the top four again. “I’d be hopeful of Newcastle because they haven’t got European football to contend with this year so in terms of injuries and squad availability, that should help them. “If they can get a free run then I’d be hopeful that Newcastle could finish fourth.”

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt, Matt Law, Sam Dean, Luke Edwards and Chris Bascombe all picked the Reds to finish third.

Dean echoed the thoughts of others as Liverpool under Slot remain a mystery:

“Liverpool are an unknown quantity for now but have a squad capable of competing at the top again.”