This is the month that sees action ramp up for Liverpool as they compete in three different competitions, with the Champions League returning for the first time since March 2023.

Six games await Arne Slot in September, a month that will also have him crossing his fingers that all internationals return from the break fit and healthy.

There are 12 points up for grabs in the Premier League, Champions League action returns and progression in the League Cup is on the agenda too.

It makes for quite the month!

Here are some of the key dates to get in your diary…

September 1 – Man United (A)

What a way to start the month. Old Trafford does not hold many happy memories, especially not when it comes to last season, but let’s hope Slot’s presence helps change the script.

The Reds head into the clash with two back-to-back wins, while Erik ten Hag’s side have one loss and one win to their name.

A big early test for Liverpool!

International Break – September 2-10

The first international break comes after just three rounds of league games – how fun – and 21 senior players will jet off to represent their respective nations.

This break is when the UEFA Nations League group stages will get underway, as well as 2026 World Cup and AFCON qualifiers.

Each nation is expected to play two games, though our only focus is on every player returning fully fit!

September 14 – Nottingham Forest (H)

On return from the international break, Liverpool play their first game in the 3pm slot – we’re surprised TNT Sport didn’t serve us up another 12.30pm start just because they could.

It is as ‘nice’ of a fixture as you could hope for to settle back into the rhythm of club football, though you cannot underestimate anyone in this league.

September 17 – AC Milan (A)

Days later the Reds’ Champions League campaign starts at San Siro, with AC Milan the opposition for Slot’s first taste of European action as Liverpool boss.

The Italian club qualified by finishing second in Serie A last season, and this will be the fifth time the two teams have met – the ledger is 3-1 in the Reds’ favour.

Not a bad location for our return to the competition!

September 21 – Bournemouth (H)

For the second weekend in succession, it is a traditional Saturday kickoff time for the Reds on home turf – that’s quite rare these days.

The Cherries lost Dominic Solanke, their top goalscorer from last season, to Tottenham in the summer, but his £65 million fee was reinvested as the Cherries signed nine players.

Bournemouth have never won at Anfield.

September 24/25 – West Ham (H)

Liverpool’s defence of their League Cup crown is next on the agenda, and the draw served up another Premier League side in the third round.

West Ham are the visitors for the second season running in this competition, and it will give us a good indication of how Slot will treat cup competitions in his debut season.

The exact date has yet to be confirmed, at the time of writing, but it will be in the midweek of September 24/25.

September 28 – Wolves (A)

Closing out a busy finish to the month is a trip to the Molineux, and this time it is a 5.30pm kickoff – they’re really giving Slot a taste of all the possible start times early on.

Former Reds academy coach Gary O’Neil remains in charge and has overseen a tough start to the season with two back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Chelsea.

In the last eight visits dating back to 2018, Liverpool have won six and lost two.

First Team

LFC Women

Leicester (H) – WSL – September 22, 2pm

– WSL – September 22, 2pm West Ham (A) – WSL – September 29, 3pm

U21s

Sunderland (A) – Premier League 2 – Monday, September 2, 7pm

– Premier League 2 – Monday, September 2, 7pm Derby (H) – Premier League 2 – Sunday, September 22, 2pm

– Premier League 2 – Sunday, September 22, 2pm Harrogate (A) – EFL Trophy – Tuesday, September 24, 7.45pm

– EFL Trophy – Tuesday, September 24, 7.45pm Arsenal (A) – Premier League 2 – Friday, September 27, 7pm

U18s