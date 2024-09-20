Liverpool continue to break attendance figures this season but the lack of atmosphere has proven a concern. Arne Slot says he knows his team need to give fans a reason to be loud.

The second home game of the season was flat in more areas than one for the Reds last weekend, with Nottingham Forest punishing Liverpool for their sluggish return post-international break.

A crowd of 60,344 – a new league record for the club – was inside Anfield that day, and yet discussions centred around the concerning lack of atmosphere.

With another 3pm kickoff on Saturday against Bournemouth, Slot was asked about the atmosphere in his pre-match press conference and if it was a case of the fans and players needing to be patient.

“I think we as a team, and as players, have to be aware of the fact that fans need something to get behind the team, and I don’t think we did this enough,” Slot rightly acknowledged.

“The only thing I can ask the fans is if we don’t show up enough, maybe they can help us and say, ‘ok, it looks like it’s not their day, let’s help them by singing, cheering’, or whatever they can come up with.

“But I like to look at ourselves, we have to do better, and if we do better, I think the fans will enjoy what they see, and then they will be behind the team.

“It starts with us doing better tomorrow [vs. Bournemouth], but if we don’t, which I’m not expecting or hoping for, maybe the fans can give us an extra push by showing what it needs for us to win the game.”

Now, a 3pm start against Forest was never going to trigger an electric atmosphere, but there is something to be said about Slot’s style changing how fans interact with the match.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the energy of the fans fed onto the pitch and vice-versa, but Slot’s methodical and controlled approach does not always generate those waves of intensity to feed off.

It requires an adjustment from both players and fans alike, but Slot clearly has the awareness that his side need to give the crowd something to work with.

It always has and always will be a two-way street, and the crux of the issue for everyone is that Anfield is too great of an asset to lose. Here’s hoping there’s plenty to shout about on Saturday!