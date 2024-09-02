There was resounding positivity from the watching media after Liverpool’s 3-0 win away to Man United, with the incomparable Mohamed Salah receiving special praise.

The Reds were imperious at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, strolling to their first victory away against Man United since 2021.

Luis Diaz‘s double was added to by a Salah strike in the second half, as Arne Slot‘s start to life at Anfield continues to go perfectly.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool’s win.

This was a magnificent day for the Reds

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt assessed a dominant performance by Slot’s men:

“United were humiliated by Liverpool. It may not have been the 7-0 at Anfield in March 2023, or the 5-0 at Old Trafford in October 2021, but it felt like it. Such was the supremacy exerted by Liverpool. “If this was also supposed to be a test for Arne Slot, the new Liverpool head coach, then, by sharp contrast, he breezed through it. “After comfortable wins over Ipswich Town and Brentford here was supposed to be a challenge from one of the big rivals. “It never materialised and Slot now has a perfect record of played three, won three without conceding a goal. He also became the first Liverpool manager since George Kay in 1936 to win his first game at Old Trafford.”

On X, David Lynch couldn’t help but get carried away by such an impressive result:

“You shouldn’t get carried away after three games but, really, how good do Arne Slot‘s Liverpool look? “Three wins, seven goals scored, zero conceded, and taking Manchester United apart on their own patch. “Hard to imagine a better start to your managerial reign than that.”

David Hytner of the Guardian felt it was a “perfect afternoon” for Slot:

“It was difficult to imagine a more perfect afternoon for Arne Slot – or a more harrowing one for Erik ten Hag who, just three games into the Premier League season, is back on familiar territory; the vultures circling, his credentials as the Manchester United manager under yet more scrutiny. “Slot had won his first two games in charge of Liverpool – against Ipswich and Brentford – but this was supposed to be the acid test. “It was not, United so feeble, their first-half disaster-class epitomised by a horrible performance by Casemiro.”

Salah is still pivotal to Liverpool

Daniel Orme of the Mirror lauded the Egyptian King, also discussing his contract situation:

“After two first-half assists, it was inevitable that Egyptian sensation Salah would get in on the goalscoring action, particularly at Old Trafford. Once again, United lost the ball in the heart of midfield, this time through Mainoo. “Szoboszlai trotted forwards and picked out Salah, who thundered the ball into the near post, with Andre Onana nowhere near. Salah has now scored in seven consecutive games at Old Trafford, netting 10 goals in that time. “With just a year remaining on his Liverpool contract, the Reds will be keen to tie him down to a new deal. “United meanwhile will be hoping he leaves sooner rather than later.”

Where’s Mo Salah’s new contract? Offer him what he wants at fulltime — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) September 1, 2024

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher waxed lyrical over Salah:

“I think Salah is obsessed like [Cristiano] Ronaldo with records – longevity in the game. “Most of us when you get to 35 you’re done in football. The way that lad looks after himself, he is looking at playing until he is 40. I don’t think a Saudi situation is on the cards next year, he is too good of a player. “He is alongside Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard in terms of the top players to ever play for Liverpool.”

Understandable excitement for life under Slot

Carragher even talked up a potential Premier League title challenge, such was the nature of the win:

“Liverpool have really enjoyed themselves here at different times. This gives real belief for the supporters. “It gives them real belief in a manager and new ideas going forward maybe this team is closer to challenging for the league title than many people think.”

Finally, broadcaster Adam Catterall echoed that sentiment on X, with Liverpool potential in for an exciting 2024/25 season: