Like Ben Doak, the season is still young, but he has already made an impression on supporters at Middlesbrough. Now, Liverpool’s loanee has explained why he picked to go to the north east and how Arne Slot helped him.

Choosing the right club to leave for on loan can make or break a young player’s season.

For an 18-year-old like Doak who had “a few clubs” queuing to take him on board, the choice is made after debating several factors.

With quotes from the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool’s Scottish winger explained why he picked Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough for the season, which appears to have so far been a good decision.

“I went on the pre-season tour with Liverpool, had a good time, got some minutes for the first time since my injury last year and I think I made a good impression before the injury,” Doak said.

• READ HERE: Doak scores on full debut and right-back assists 2 – LFC Loan Watch

“I had a few clubs with eyes on me. The club helped me pick as well and I watched a few Boro games and I knew a few of the lads here.

“I didn’t think there was a much better place than the Boro, especially to be honest the amount they have the ball on the right-hand side and the team just naturally caters to my game.

“The club (Liverpool) helps you narrow it down, then you speak to the gaffers and then just pick the team that takes your fancy and Arne Slot obviously approved of the choice.

“He said Michael’s team play really good football, he’s got the team playing really well.”

Doak, a right-footed left winger, signed for Liverpool from Celtic as a 16-year-old in 2022, and it quickly became apparent what a special talent he was.

His performances in the academy were such that Jurgen Klopp handed him his senior debut in the November after signing and started him four times last season, before an MCL season effectively ended his season.

“It is a strange feeling,” said Doak.

“It doesn’t even feel real, you don’t even react to it because you can’t even believe they’re saying it. I guess it’s good to be that way because it keeps your feet on the ground.”

After Middlesbrough‘s 2-0 win on Saturday, in which the winger made his first start on loan and scored, Doak was asked if Klopp had been in touch of late.

He replied: “Er, no, I don’t think he’s got my number. But I had some great times under him and some of the most memorable moments of my career so far came under Jurgen.”

Now it is Slot he must impress, and if he can show the same quality consistently in the Championship, as he did this weekend, the Dutchman will have no choice but to consider him on the right in future.