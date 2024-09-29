➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Ben Doak scores on full debut and right-back assists 2 – Liverpool FC Loan Watch

Ben Doak marked his full debut for Middlesbrough with a goal, while another Liverpool loanee came away with two assists in a productive weekend’s action.

Since joining Middlesbrough on loan at the end of the transfer window it has been a slow adjustment period for Doak, with two cameos against Preston and Sunderland.

But with manager Michael Carrick needing to add an X factor to his attack, the 18-year-old was brought in for his first start in Saturday’s clash with Stoke.

It brought a meeting of Liverpool loanees as Lewis Koumas started out wide for Stoke, the teenager making his seventh start.

Doak proved to be the difference-maker in a 2-0 victory for Middlesbrough, converting on the rebound after Viktor Johansson palmed out Riley McGree’s long-range effort.

It was the youngster’s first professional goal, coming in only his fifth start at senior level.

According to FotMob, Doak also created the joint-most chances (four) and attempted the second-most shots (four) while winning both of his attempted tackles (100%).

Koumas was less involved, touching the ball only 22 times and completing six of his eight attempted passes (75%), though he did create a chance in his 79 minutes on the pitch.

Stoke City's Lewis Koumas (Alamy Photo)

Elsewhere, Luca Stephenson produced an excellent individual display as he came away with two official assists and also won a penalty in Dundee United’s chaotic 3-3 draw with Kilmarnock.

The industrious youngster played at right-back and teed up Louis Moult’s opener with a smart cutback after hitting the byline.

Kilmarnock scored three goals to turn the tie around for a 3-1 lead, before Stephenson added another assist with a pass across to Craig Sibbald, who did the rest from outside the box.

A draw was secured when Stephenson was brought down in the box after an energetic burst, with Ross Graham firing home in the ninth minute of added time to secure a point.

Stefan Bajcetic of FC Red Bull Salzburg (Alamy image)

Only three other loanees were in action over the weekend, including Stefan Bajcetic who clocked another 68 minutes for Pepijn Lijnders‘ Salzburg in a 2-0 win over Austria Wien.

Luke Chambers played the full 90 minutes at left-back for Wigan in their dull 0-0 draw with Exeter City, while Giorgi Mamardashvili was powerless to stop Martin Zubimendi’s Real Sociedad as Valencia lost 3-0.

Kaide Gordon, Nat Phillips and Marcelo Pitaluga all went unused on the bench while there were as yet unexplained absences for Calvin Ramsay, Rhys Williams and Jakub Ojrzynski.

Left-back Calum Scanlon has returned to Liverpool for treatment on a stress fracture in his back sustained at Millwall and Owen Beck began his three-match suspension by watching on as Blackburn beat QPR 2-0.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

2WXNBGF Cambridge on Monday 1st April 2024. Luke Chambers (24 Wigan Athletic) looks on during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Cambridge United and Wigan Athletic at the Cledara Abbey Stadium, Cambridge on Monday 1st April 2024. (Photo: Kevin Hodgson | MI News) Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

Unused: Kaide Gordon, Nat Phillips, Marcelo Pitaluga
Not in squad: Calvin Ramsay, Jakub Ojrzynski, Rhys Williams
Suspended: Owen Beck
Injured: Calum Scanlon

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024