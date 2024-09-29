Ben Doak marked his full debut for Middlesbrough with a goal, while another Liverpool loanee came away with two assists in a productive weekend’s action.

Since joining Middlesbrough on loan at the end of the transfer window it has been a slow adjustment period for Doak, with two cameos against Preston and Sunderland.

But with manager Michael Carrick needing to add an X factor to his attack, the 18-year-old was brought in for his first start in Saturday’s clash with Stoke.

It brought a meeting of Liverpool loanees as Lewis Koumas started out wide for Stoke, the teenager making his seventh start.

Doak proved to be the difference-maker in a 2-0 victory for Middlesbrough, converting on the rebound after Viktor Johansson palmed out Riley McGree’s long-range effort.

It was the youngster’s first professional goal, coming in only his fifth start at senior level.

According to FotMob, Doak also created the joint-most chances (four) and attempted the second-most shots (four) while winning both of his attempted tackles (100%).

Koumas was less involved, touching the ball only 22 times and completing six of his eight attempted passes (75%), though he did create a chance in his 79 minutes on the pitch.

Elsewhere, Luca Stephenson produced an excellent individual display as he came away with two official assists and also won a penalty in Dundee United’s chaotic 3-3 draw with Kilmarnock.

The industrious youngster played at right-back and teed up Louis Moult’s opener with a smart cutback after hitting the byline.

Kilmarnock scored three goals to turn the tie around for a 3-1 lead, before Stephenson added another assist with a pass across to Craig Sibbald, who did the rest from outside the box.

A draw was secured when Stephenson was brought down in the box after an energetic burst, with Ross Graham firing home in the ninth minute of added time to secure a point.

Only three other loanees were in action over the weekend, including Stefan Bajcetic who clocked another 68 minutes for Pepijn Lijnders‘ Salzburg in a 2-0 win over Austria Wien.

Luke Chambers played the full 90 minutes at left-back for Wigan in their dull 0-0 draw with Exeter City, while Giorgi Mamardashvili was powerless to stop Martin Zubimendi’s Real Sociedad as Valencia lost 3-0.

Kaide Gordon, Nat Phillips and Marcelo Pitaluga all went unused on the bench while there were as yet unexplained absences for Calvin Ramsay, Rhys Williams and Jakub Ojrzynski.

Left-back Calum Scanlon has returned to Liverpool for treatment on a stress fracture in his back sustained at Millwall and Owen Beck began his three-match suspension by watching on as Blackburn beat QPR 2-0.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Unused: Kaide Gordon, Nat Phillips, Marcelo Pitaluga

Not in squad: Calvin Ramsay, Jakub Ojrzynski, Rhys Williams

Suspended: Owen Beck

Injured: Calum Scanlon