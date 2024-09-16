Liverpool are set to take on AC Milan on Tuesday night, however Divock Origi will not be coming up against his former side.

The Belgian forward signed for AC Milan back in 2022 after his contract expired at Anfield.

However, Origi has struggled to break into the Rossoneri’s first-team squad and was sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest last season.

He scored just one goal for Forest in 22 appearances in all competitions and has since returned to Milan.

But despite being on the books of the Italian side once again, Origi will not be taking on Liverpool at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

That is because the 29-year-old is no longer part of AC Milan‘s first team.

He has been demoted to the club’s reserve team, Milan Futuro, who play in the third division of Italian football.

The news was confirmed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is a senior advisor of Red Bird – the owners of AC Milan.

In a press conference back in July, the Swede declared that Origi was no longer part of the first team.

As quoted by CalcioMercato, Ibrahimovic said the following: “Origi and [Fode] Ballo-Toure have been called up, but they will play for Milan Futuro.

“They are not part of the first-team project.”

While he had been expected to seal a move following that news, no such deals developed over the summer and the majority of transfer windows – including the likes of Turkey and Saudi Arabia – have since closed.

The Belgian has scored just two goals for AC Milan in 36 appearances since arriving at the club.

Last season he did come up against the Reds while playing for Nottingham Forest, featuring in Liverpool’s dramatic late victory at the City Ground.

Before that, though, he missed a return to Anfield after not being deemed fit enough to be in Forest’s travelling squad.

And now he will have to watch his former side from the stands in Milan – or perhaps more likely at home – as Liverpool look to repeat their result at the San Siro from their 2021/22 Champions League campaign.

Back then Jurgen Klopp‘s side won 2-1 with the winner scored by none other than Origi himself.

Milan have warmed up for Tuesday night’s clash with their first win of the season – a 4-0 thrashing of Venezia in Serie A that saw all four goals scored in the first 29 minutes.

Tammy Abraham, signed from AS Roma earlier in the summer, was among the goalscorers and is expected to lead the line against Liverpool.