Arne Slot was frank in his assessment that Dominik Szoboszlai‘s “numbers need to go up,” and now the midfielder is eager to rise to the challenge.

Up until the League Cup visit of West Ham, Szoboszlai had started every game for Liverpool this season as the advanced midfielder in Slot’s system.

He has one goal and one assist to his name, but before getting on the scoresheet in Milan, his head coach was quick to say that there was room for improvement.

“I think something that we have to work on with him is that he’s also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us,” Slot assessed.

“Last season he scored three [in the league] if I remember correctly and for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool his numbers need to go up.”

Liverpool’s No. 8 is just as eager to see his contributions increase this season, though victory for the team remains more important than any numbers in the goal and assist columns.

“Of course I want to score more goals [and] give more assists,” Szoboszlai told the club’s official website.

“Hopefully when I give a good ball then we have good players in front who are going to score them!

“My role is a little bit different than last year, but still, I’m going to do everything for the team. Even if my stats are not that high but the team wins, that’s the most important [thing].”

Slot can come across as slightly harsh at times, but after just three goals and two assists across 33 Premier League appearances last season, Szoboszlai has a lot of potential to tap into.

As per FotMob, he has created the third-most chances in the Premier League for Liverpool (11), but as the Hungarian noted, he needs the players in front of him to score from his passes to be credited with an assist.

The Reds’ forwards are on a hot streak having combined for 15 goals and nine assists across all competitions, but Szoboszlai and his fellow midfielders getting in on the action could prove decisive.