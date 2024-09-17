Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is happy with the role Dominik Szoboszlai is playing in his midfield, but insists the Hungarian’s “numbers need to go up.”

Szoboszlai is one of only three players to play every minute of every game for Liverpool so far this season, alongside Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

That speaks to the No. 8’s importance to Slot’s side, having been installed in a key role as his most advanced midfielder.

But there were concerns over Szoboszlai’s performance in his most recent outing, the 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which raised the question over his input ahead of a 50th appearance for the club against AC Milan.

In his pre-match press conference, Slot was asked how important Hungary captain’s role is to the team – with the head coach admitting room for improvement.

“I think all of the squad players I have, they have an important role,” he began.

“He’s played all four of them now and every players feels more important when he plays than when he’s not playing, but every squad member has his role and during a season all of them will play a lot, because we play a lot of games.

“But he’s been important for us, especially until now in our work when we don’t have the ball. He’s been outstanding in his pressing game.

“I think something that we have to work on with him is that he’s also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us.

“Last season he scored three [in the league] if I remember correctly and for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool his numbers need to go up.

“But I’m really happy with the way he’s done until now and I’m 100 percent sure that if he plays in a team with so much quality around him, with the quality he has he will in the end score more goals for us as well.”

Slot’s comments may seem harsh given Szoboszlai is one of only four Liverpool players to register a goal or assist so far this season, while only Mo Salah (three) has more assists than his two.

However, it is likely that the Dutchman was referring to his output in the Premier League last term, when 33 appearances brought just three goals and two assists.

That is an average of a goal contribution every 422 minutes – close to one every five games – which is clearly not enough for Slot in the role Szoboszlai plays.

There is no sense of frustration, however, more so a belief that Szoboszlai has more potential to fulfil.