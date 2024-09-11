Harvey Elliott will be feeling pretty low after fracturing his foot, but his upcoming absence may be eased somewhat after words from the current England manager hinted at future chances.

It was reported on Wednesday morning that the 21-year-old had sustained a fractured foot during international duty that will keep him sidelined for up to six weeks.

He is targeting a return on the first game back from the October international break against Chelsea (Oct 20), meaning he will miss the next seven Reds games and a chance to don the England kit.

It is a cruel blow for Elliott, who has played just seven minutes for Liverpool this season, and perhaps bad timing on the international stage too after a namecheck from Lee Carsley.

"I wouldn't say I loved it… it was a very proud moment and slightly surreal." An eloquent Lee Carsley talks to @carriebrowntv about his first Wembley experience as interim boss, the players he is bringing through and why he took Harry Kane off!#beINNATIONSLEAGUE pic.twitter.com/5WtCpdKJUD — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 10, 2024

The current England manager has worked with Elliott at under-21s level and is a huge advocate for youth, giving Angel Gomes and Noni Madueke their first senior caps against Finland.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS after Tuesday’s match, Carsley mentioned Elliott among those who impressed him at youth level without any prompt to do so.

He said: “I thought Noni [Madueke] deserved a cap, the way he’s trained this week and the form him and Harvey Elliott have been in with the U21s, hopefully, we can see a few more faces.”

Considering Elliott pulled out of U21s action before the games started this week, it is a significant namecheck, and Liverpool’s No. 19 will be hopeful Carsley gets the job full-time.

Elliott was a regular for the 50-year-old and was a member of his Euro U21s winning side last summer, and has advocated for him to replace Gareth Southgate.

He said in July, via the Mail: “Lee is an unbelievable manager and an unbelievable guy.

“He is ready to step up. There have been a lot of big clubs sniffing around him, and that is credit to himself and his coaching.”

Like Liverpool, Elliott would not be short on competition for places in the England squad, but Carsley staying on would certainly boost his chances of a senior cap.