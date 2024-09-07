★ PREMIUM
Historic treble & Istanbul, to brink of administration – Liverpool FC in the 2000s

Joanna Durkan

After the struggles of the 1990s, the 2000s saw Liverpool return to the top of European football and stamp their mark on domestic cup competitions – but that league title remained elusive.

At the turn of the millennium, Gerard Houllier was in charge and oversaw profound changes at the club that helped usher in practices that were in line with the modern demands of the game.

The Frenchman gave the job his all, and that almost included his life after suffering a dissected aorta at half-time of a league fixture with Leeds in October 2001.

The league title would remain out of reach for another Liverpool manager, but the early 2000s were not without incredible moments to celebrate.

2000, Liverpool's new signings Markus Babbel, Bernard Diomede, Pegguy Arphexad, Nick Barmby and Gary McAllister with manager Gerard Houllier (top, r) and assistant manager Phil Thompson (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

After putting his stamp on the squad and introducing more professional practices, Houllier then oversaw the club’s most trophy-laded season since 1983/84.

The historic treble started with a League Cup triumph in 2001, secured in typical dramatic Liverpool fashion with a penalty shootout win!

Robbie Fowler holds up the Worthington Cup after his side beat Birmingham City following a penalty shoot-out in the Final, at the Millennium Stadium, in Cardiff. 25-Feb-2001 (Picture by David Jones PA Archive/PA Images)

Robbie Fowler, MOTM, Worthington Cup Final, Cardiff, 2001 (Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

The FA Cup followed soon after, dubbed the ‘Michael Owen Final’ after the forward single-handedly dragged Liverpool to victory with two late goals in five dizzying minutes against Arsenal.

The second of three cups had been won and Liverpool had clinched the sixth FA Cup in their history.

Liverpool's Michael Owen (left) celebrates his second goal during today's FA Cup Final against Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff. Picture by: Tom Hevezi / PA Archive/Press Association Images

Liverpool's injured club captain Jamie Redknapp lifts the FA Cup with Robbie Fowler (right) and the rest of the team after victory over Arsenal in today's FA Cup Final at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff. The cup was presented by the Duke of York. (Picture by David Jones PA Archive/PA Image)

Just four days after the triumph at the Millennium Stadium, Liverpool were in Dortmund to meet Alaves in the UEFA Cup final – and would you believe it, it was another dramatic day out.

The treble-winning campaign was etched in history with a 5-4 extra-time victory in the UEFA Cup final – and Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler all had a say with a goal or assist.

Liverpool's Robbie Fowler celebrates scoring the fourth goal with team mates (from left) Gregory Vignal, Nicky Barmby and Steven Gerrard during the UEFA Cup Final at the Westfalen Stadium, Dortmund.

Berger, Carragher and Smicer (UEFA Cup Final 2001, Cardiff) PA Media Image

Liverpool team celebrate after winning the UEFA cup on the Golden Goal rule against CD Alaves in the UEFA Cup Final at the Westfalen Stadium, Dortmund. (Picture by: David Davies / PA Archive/Press Association Images)

Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier proudly holds the UEFA Cup (PA Images)

They returned to Merseyside as heroes. In the space of 80 days, the class of 2001 had immortalised their names into the history books.

Liverpool Trophy Parade, 2001 (Fowler, The Strand) (Image: PA / Alamy)

Liverpool trophy parade, 2001, Robbie Fowler, The Strand (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

The silverware did not stop there, with a Super Cup (2001) and another League Cup (2002/03) to follow before Houllier stepped down at Anfield in 2004.

MONACO, FRANCE - Friday, August 24, 2001: Liverpool's management team L-R: Phil Thompson (assistant manager), Sammy Lee (coach), Dave Galley (physio), Jaques Crovesier (coach), Gerard Houllier (manager) with the UEFA Super Cup trophy after beating Bayern Munich 3-2 at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

CARDIFF, WALES - Sunday, March 2, 2003: Liverpool's goalscorers Michael Owen (l) and Steven Gerrard celebrate beating Manchester United 2-0 during the Football League Cup Final at the Millennium Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In his place, Liverpool appointed promising former Valencia manager Rafa Benitez, and by May 2005 he defied all expectations to take the club back to the top of European football.

The Spaniard wasted little time adding national compatriots Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia to his squad, as well as Djibril Cisse, Fernando Morientes and Mauricio Pellegrino.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - WEDNESDAY JUNE 16 2004: Rafael Benitez is unveiled as Liverpool FC's new manager at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - WEDNESDAY AUGUST 25th 2004: Liverpool's manager Rafael Benitez poses with his two new Spanish signings Luis Garcia (l) and Xabi Alonso (r) at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Owen was off to Real Madrid, but both Gerrard and Jamie Carragher remained at the heart of the squad – in fact, the No. 23 missed just four of the Reds’ 60 games in 2004/05.

The pair were cornerstones as Liverpool made the unlikeliest of runs to the Champions League final.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND- WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 8th 2004: Liverpool's Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring the winning goal, and his side's third, as Olympiakos' goalkeeper Antonios Nikopolidis looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League Group A match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Proparganda)

If Reds couldn’t believe what had happened until that point, what came next in Istanbul was something even script writers could never have conjured up – it was simply a miracle.

From three goals down to a win, you guessed it, on penalties ensures it will always be Liverpool’s greatest triumph of all time.

By lifting the European Cup, Benitez emulated Joe Fagan in winning the competition in his debut season at Liverpool.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Jerzy Dudek celebrates saving the last penalty to win the European Cup against AC Milan during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Steven Gerrard lifts the European Cup after beating AC Milan on penalties during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (l) and Jamie Carragher celebrate with the trophy

Another memorable day out in Wales saw Gerrard get a final named in his honour after a stunning performance in the 2006 FA Cup final – that volley was out of this world!

Gerrard, FA Cup Final 2006, Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)

Incredibly, the Reds would be back in the Champions League final in 2007. This time, though, Milan were in no mood to let the trophy head back to Anfield for a second time in as many years.

Athens, Greece - Wednesday, May 23, 2007: Liverpool's manager Rafael Benitez waves to fans after losing 2-1 to AC Milan after the UEFA Champions League Final at the OACA Spyro Louis Olympic Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Benitez continued to push on, signing Fernando Torres from Atletico Madrid. He would form a formidable partnership with Gerrard that so nearly ended the Reds’ long wait for a league title in 2008/09.

The pair shared a magical connection and we will always have the 4-0 win over Real Madrid and the 4-1 victory at Old Trafford to look back on – and let’s not forget, those games were four days apart!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 10, 2009: Liverpool's Fernando Torres celebrates scoring the opening goal against Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round 2nd Leg match at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 14, 2009: Liverpool's magnificent captain Steven Gerrard MBE celebrates scoring his side's second goal, from the penalty spot, to put his side 2-1 up against Manchester United with team-mate Fernando Torres during the Premiership match at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool flirted with returning to the top of English football throughout the 2000s, but it proved a frustrating quest – made more difficult by owners George Gillett and Tom Hicks.

The pair drove the club to the brink of administration and all but forced Benitez through the exit doors, and who did they decide to replace him with? None other than Roy Hodgson.

It was a disastrous period for the club, and it all grew increasingly fractured as the weeks and months went by, until FSG (then known as New England Sports Ventures/NESV) paid £300 million for the club in October 2010.

Liverpool, England - Tuesday, February 6th, 2007: American tycoons George Gillett (L) and Tom Hicks (R) proudly hold up Liverpool's famous red shirt after announcing their take-over of Liverpool Football Club in a deal worth around £470 million. Texan billionaire Hicks, who owns the Dallas Stars ice hockey team and the Texas Rangers baseball team, has teamed up with Montreal Canadiens owner Gillett to put together a joint £450m package to buy out shareholders, service the club's existing debt and provide funding for the planned new stadium in Stanley Park. (Pic by Dave Kendall/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 25, 2010: Liverpool's supporters on the Spion Kop display a banner reading "Gilett & Hicks You've Done Enough Damage" before the Premiership match at against Sunderland Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A decade of unexpected highs would close with somewhat of a sour taste for how close the club came to the brink, but there was the promise of new beginnings under new ownership.

