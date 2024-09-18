Trent Alexander-Arnold has often been maligned for his defensive abilities, but in Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League win, he kept AC Milan‘s biggest threat very quiet.

Rafael Leao has been touted as one of Europe’s most dangerous wingers over the last few months. Barring one impressive dribble, though, Alexander-Arnold rendered his threat ineffective.

Coming up against Liverpool’s No. 66 on the left wing, Leao managed just 0.07 expected goals, his lowest xG rating by some distance this season.

In fact, Leao was given a rating of just 6.3 out of 10 for the game overall by Fotmob, again his lowest in five games for AC Milan this campaign.

While Alexander-Arnold did move into midfield on Saturday in a forlorn attempt to change things against Forest, he has started the season in top form in his natural full-back position under Arne Slot.

Speaking after the game on CBS, the Scouser explained how Slot’s approach helps him defensively and on the ball.

He said: “It changes fluidly throughout games depending on how the opponent press us, so there’s a lot of tactical changes within games; where to go, where not to go, when to stay wide, when to drop into the backline, when to go into midfield, when to be kind of like a No. 8 or when Mo (Salah) rolls inside and I’m a high winger.

“There are all different variations and he gives us that information throughout the week, throughout the game, leading up to the game. He paints scenarios so that we have answers for everything.

“So it’s kind of like, ‘OK if they press this way then this is where we’re going to be positioned, and if they press a different way then we’ll position ourselves a different way’.

"This club belongs in the Champions League." ??@TrentAA joined #UCLToday to talk the MD1 win, the difference between Klopp, and Slot and even joined in playing In The Mixer ? pic.twitter.com/tQehcag0yG — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 17, 2024

“There’s a solution to every problem that they pose at us.”

Alexander-Arnold had a great game in possession, too, at right-back and proved he could still influence things from the flank, making 11 passes into the final third, the same number as Alexis Mac Allister.

Tuesday night saw him play a mixture of all those roles he described as he created four chances for Liverpool, more than any other player.

Ryan Gravenberch was great, on and off the ball

Ryan Gravenberch‘s talents on the ball are distinctly visible and, as we saw in Liverpool’s 3-1 win against AC Milan, he is also developing his defensive game.

Slot must be given great credit for Liverpool’s Champions League performance against AC Milan, but he wouldn’t be able to do it without the players at his disposal.

Among those who are benefitting from Slot’s style is Gravenberch, who has started all seven games for club and country so far this season.

Being trusted as Liverpool’s holding midfielder, he has been a key part of Liverpool’s attacking build-up.

At somewhere like San Siro, though, you also need to show intelligence without the ball, and Gravenberch passed the test magnificently.

Against AC Milan, Fotmob tells us he made more interceptions (7) than any other player on the pitch by some distance.

After Gravenberch, Theo Hernandez made three interceptions, while his best teammates in that respect managed one each.

A similar pattern emerges when you notice Gravenberch also made more recoveries than any other player, with 10. In that respect, Ibrahima Konate was second on the list with eight.

While the Dutchman did manage to complete 36 of his 40 passes, he left the key passing to Alexander-Arnold and Mac Allister.

FotMob is an essential app for every fan to keep up to date with their team or follow football worldwide, their incredible new features provide all you could ever want and information you never knew you needed! You can download the FotMob App here.