How you can sleep at Anfield with John Bishop! – Kip on the Kop 2024

LFC fan and award-winning comedian John Bishop has signed up to take part in this year’s Kip on the Kop event at Anfield, to help raise awareness and funds for homelessness across the Liverpool City Region.

The event will take place on Saturday October 12 and the funds raised will go towards supporting LFC Foundation’s Global Works programme, as well as Liverpool Homeless FC.

The Global Works programme provides sport-based employability sessions and mentoring for young people who have experienced homelessness, while Liverpool Homeless FC was founded for people affected by homelessness across the region.

It provides footballing opportunities focussed on inclusion, fun and helping to move lives forward.

John, who is an ambassador for Liverpool Homeless FC, will be joining fellow LFC fans in swapping his bed for a sleeping bag and taking part in the unique opportunity to spend the night on the Kop.

On taking part in the event, he said: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the Kip on the Kop this year, I know last year’s event was a huge success and it will be a special night to be involved in to help to raise vital awareness and funds for two very worthy causes.

“Both Liverpool Homeless FC and the LFC Foundation are doing fantastic work across our city and I would encourage as many people as possible to take part and help us to make a real difference to those who need it most.”

Matt Parish, LFC Foundation CEO, added: “It’s fantastic to have John’s support once again and even more so that he’s taking part this year.

“Last year’s event was a special occasion, and we are hoping it can be even bigger and better this time around.

“We raised a fantastic amount which has already made a tangible difference and hopefully we can build on that even further this year.”

If you wish to register for the event or find out more, you can do so by clicking here.

Please note that you must be aged 16 and over to take part, and those aged under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

It is free to register however those taking part are asked to commit to raising a minimum of £250 in donations which will be shared between LFC Foundation’s Global Works programme and Liverpool Homeless FC.