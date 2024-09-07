Having not played for Liverpool since the opening weekend of the season, Jarell Quansah returned to action for England Under-21s with an excellent performance that highlighted how he has outgrown his age in maturity.

Liverpool’s centre-half was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad before the European Championships but didn’t end up playing in either of their pre-tournament friendlies.

What he did show, though, was that he is ready for the international first team, something Liverpool supporters already knew of course.

Playing in this break for the under-21s, Quansah looked a level above as he featured in the middle of a back three for England as they drew 0-0 against Northern Ireland.

While it wasn’t the result England wanted on the night, Liverpool’s No. 78 can look back proudly on his man-of-the-match display and use it as confidence going forward for the Reds.

Solid at the back ? Jarell Quansah is your #YoungLions Player of the Match connected by @EE! pic.twitter.com/3G8HvIbKlO — England (@England) September 7, 2024

With Harvey Elliott having left the squad earlier in the week with a fitness issue, Tyler Morton was the only other Liverpool player remaining with Quansah but the midfielder remained on the bench against Northern Ireland.

Morton will get another chance on Monday when they play Austria in a friendly.

At Under-20 level, Luke Chambers started for in a 1-1 draw against Turkiye as Kaide Gordon came on for the final 15 minutes. Meanwhile, Calum Scanlon stayed on the bench.

For the Under-18s at the Lafarge Tournament, Trey Nyoni was an unused substitute having played and scored two days earlier.

Their outing on Friday saw them draw 1-1 against Switzerland, with Liverpool’s Carter Pinnington also sitting on the bench for the full duration.

Calvin Ramsay (Scotland U21)

With injuries hampering his development, Calvin Ramsay hasn’t had a particularly successful time since joining Liverpool in 2022.

He is hoping this season, though, on loan at Wigan with fellow Reds full-back Chambers, he can finally kick on.

Scotland U21 boss Scot Gemill has kept faith in the right-back and he started against Spain on Friday, despite having not featured in Wigan’s last three matches.

Ramsay played 56 minutes before coming off against a strong Spain side that eventually won the match 2-1 – all three goals came in the 13 minutes after Ramsay was replaced by Jack Milne.

Scotland U21s’ next match is away against Malta, in a qualification game for the Under-21 European Championships that Ramsay will hope to be involved in next summer.