Joel Matip is now subject of interest from another Premier League side, with the centre-back yet to find his next club after his release from Liverpool in June.

Matip was one of 11 players allowed to leave Liverpool on the expiry of his contract, but is the only one yet to decide his next move.

With Thiago retired and the likes of Adrian, Mateusz Musialowski and Melkamu Frauendorf joining new clubs on free transfers, the 33-year-old has been weighing up his options.

Bayer Leverkusen were among his suitors, but any deal with Xabi Alonso’s side is less likely now with Jonathan Tah staying at the BayArena beyond the end of the transfer window.

Now, though, Matip is attracting interest from West Ham, with Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth reporting that he is being considered as the Premier League club seek late additions at centre-back.

Ex-Sheffield United defender John Egan is an alternative target, with Sheth explaining that “talks are ongoing with their representatives.”

This comes with Kurt Zouma (Al-Orobah) and Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad) departing on loan late in the transfer window, leaving Julen Lopetegui with three senior centre-backs in Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Matip would arrive as experienced cover at the back, and a move to east London would almost certainly allow him enough game time.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool’s former No. 32 would be open to the switch, of course, having already spent eight years in England.

A return to Germany seemed more realistic, while reports elsewhere had claimed Matip had received other offers from Europe and Asia.

With the transfer window closing without a new centre-back arriving on Merseyside it has even been argued among sections of Liverpool’s support that it would be a smart move to re-sign him.

But that seems unlikely, with Joe Gomez staying at the club and Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah all established as key players.