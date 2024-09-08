★ PREMIUM
GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Sunday, June 16, 2024: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke. England won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans all say same thing as England use Trent Alexander-Arnold "properly"

A change in England management saw Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s strengths used in a way they were always meant to be, at right-back. And it was not lost on fans watching on.

After finishing as runners-up in the Euros, Gareth Southgate stepped down as England manager to a consensus that he struggled to fully maximise the talent throughout his squad.

Alexander-Arnold was one of those who was mismanaged, with the generational talent overlooked in favour of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, before being pushed into midfield and becoming a scapegoat.

In the 2-0 win against Ireland, though, Liverpool’s vice-captain showed what the Three Lions have been missing out on under the guidance of caretaker manager Lee Carsley.

The 25-year-old started at right-back, and while he did drift into midfield positions, he was his typically dominant self on the right of the defence against Caoimhin Kelleher‘s Ireland.

He created the second-highest xA (0.46) – his raking ball set in motion England’s first goal – had the most touches (108), created two chances and made 10 passes into the final third.

As per FotMob, he also had seven recoveries to his name and won three of his four duels – the defensively weak narrative is tiring. And fans all said the same thing about his performance:

Alexander-Arnold played the full 90 minutes, as did Kelleher, and with another Nations League match to come on Tuesday, it is obvious why Arne Slot has been eager to manage the No. 66’s minutes.

There is an opportunity for Alexander-Arnold to establish himself as a regular for his country, though a lot will hinge on who England appoint as their permanent manager.

If it is Carsley, he’ll continue to be used at right-back – the former England U21s boss previously explained: “Trent, especially modern-day full-backs, have all-round attributes that almost turn them into midfielders.

“[They’re] very comfortable receiving the ball, great range of passing, as has Rico (Lewis) and Kyle Walker-Peters, who I watched at Southampton the other day.

“At some point, we will see him (Alexander-Arnold) come into midfield but I see him as a right-back.”

