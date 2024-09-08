A change in England management saw Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s strengths used in a way they were always meant to be, at right-back. And it was not lost on fans watching on.

After finishing as runners-up in the Euros, Gareth Southgate stepped down as England manager to a consensus that he struggled to fully maximise the talent throughout his squad.

Alexander-Arnold was one of those who was mismanaged, with the generational talent overlooked in favour of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, before being pushed into midfield and becoming a scapegoat.

In the 2-0 win against Ireland, though, Liverpool’s vice-captain showed what the Three Lions have been missing out on under the guidance of caretaker manager Lee Carsley.

The 25-year-old started at right-back, and while he did drift into midfield positions, he was his typically dominant self on the right of the defence against Caoimhin Kelleher‘s Ireland.

He created the second-highest xA (0.46) – his raking ball set in motion England’s first goal – had the most touches (108), created two chances and made 10 passes into the final third.

As per FotMob, he also had seven recoveries to his name and won three of his four duels – the defensively weak narrative is tiring. And fans all said the same thing about his performance:

That this is Trent Alexander-Arnold's first competitive start at right back for England in nearly four years shows how strange (and mishandled) his international career has been. — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) September 7, 2024

This Trent Alexander Arnold pass is absolutely freaking insane. I don’t even know how you’d pull this off in FIFA? Just remember Southgate didn’t rate him and didn’t know what to do with him. #England https://t.co/0QvPiZHta3 — Pythagoras In Boots ?? (@pythaginboots) September 7, 2024

Funny how loads thought Trent should play in midfield end of last season and here he is balling for LFC and England as right back. The position he’s always been great in. Funny that — Gym Guy (@A_GymGuy) September 7, 2024

Trent Alexander Arnold. The best passer in world football? pic.twitter.com/2iS4CsfBOz — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 7, 2024

Well done Lee Carsley, you've proven Southgate was the issue and Trent is brilliant. Point proven.

If you can give him a rest now. #LFC — Dave Davis (@DaveD0106) September 7, 2024

Talking about long passes and crosses, of course. Playmaking from deeper positions. There are players who are better at attacking a defense and finding passes in behind from close distance. But that's not the type of player Alexander-Arnold is. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) September 7, 2024

Lee Carsley has him having the most touches 108 touches than anyone else on the pitch from the right-back position can we say, Lee sees his importance better than Southgate did? You build teams around generational players like Trent not keep benching them. pic.twitter.com/bktVzr364K — fåb (@redfxb) September 7, 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold starting at right back for England once and immediately showing how tactically incompetent Gareth Southgate was is the funniest possible outcome tbf — The Vimto Kid (@AlexWatt187) September 7, 2024

One of the biggest disgraces of English football in the last decade or so is not utilising Trent Alexander-Arnold to the best of his ability. The fuckers used him as a midfielder hahahaha — luke (@louorns) September 7, 2024

Southgate had Trent holding bench for Walker and Trippier for 5 years ?? — J7 (@lfcJ7_) September 7, 2024

England would’ve won the Euros with Trent as right back. — Zane?? (@zanetalkssports) September 7, 2024

That ball from Trent to Gordon is why England should’ve sacked Southgate years ago. He just didn’t understand how to use footballers properly. — JB™? (@gunnerpunner) September 7, 2024

Alexander-Arnold played the full 90 minutes, as did Kelleher, and with another Nations League match to come on Tuesday, it is obvious why Arne Slot has been eager to manage the No. 66’s minutes.

There is an opportunity for Alexander-Arnold to establish himself as a regular for his country, though a lot will hinge on who England appoint as their permanent manager.

If it is Carsley, he’ll continue to be used at right-back – the former England U21s boss previously explained: “Trent, especially modern-day full-backs, have all-round attributes that almost turn them into midfielders.

“[They’re] very comfortable receiving the ball, great range of passing, as has Rico (Lewis) and Kyle Walker-Peters, who I watched at Southampton the other day.

“At some point, we will see him (Alexander-Arnold) come into midfield but I see him as a right-back.”