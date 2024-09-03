Federico Chiesa‘s genuine excitement at joining Liverpool has shone through since his unveiling at the AXA Training Centre – and now he has visited Anfield.

Chiesa’s reaction when walking around the AXA for the first time said it all.

“Fantastic, amazing. I’m living a dream, seriously,” the £12.5 million signing said, beaming throughout his introduction to the club.

At 26, Chiesa will have been just old enough to catch Liverpool’s glorious night in Istanbul – often a signpost for new arrivals from abroad – but his passion for the club extends beyond that.

Though his switch from Juventus to Liverpool may have come as a surprise to supporters, it is clear that he has long been an admirer of the club and its history.

“You can already feel the passion,” he smiled as he was driven on a tour around the Anfield area.

Federico Chiesa genuinely could not be happier to be a Liverpool player ?? ? IG: lucybramani pic.twitter.com/OfiCR1Czuy — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 3, 2024

Monday saw Chiesa make his first trip to the stadium itself as a Liverpool player – joined as ever by his wife, model Lucia Bramani.

Bramani took to Instagram to post a video of Chiesa on the Anfield pitch along with the caption: “Happy to be a Scouser.”

That passion and enthusiasm for Liverpool has not gone unnoticed by supporters, who may have already found a new favourite in their No. 14:

Chiesa ever since he joined us https://t.co/dyL50XSUkl pic.twitter.com/AkEfYVbAV5 — Yara Tarek (@Yara_Tarek66) September 2, 2024

I really, really hope Chiesa succeeds because I don't think I can ever recall a new signing genuinely being so happy to be here. https://t.co/sHiUTKaBgD — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) September 2, 2024

Chiesa might actually be the happiest man on Earth pic.twitter.com/js6uzBoSgx — Liam ? (@LiamMLFC) September 2, 2024

Never seen someone as happy to be a Liverpool player as Chiesa ?? pic.twitter.com/3t8OWw0I79 — Shanky (@ShankyLFC) September 2, 2024

It’s genuinely refreshing to see a player so happy to join a club. Chiesa hasn’t stopped smiling since he’s put pen to paper with #LFC These are the players we need, you’re either over the moon to be here or you’re not here. It’s that simple. Chiesa ? ?? pic.twitter.com/z9TbCJrk65 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) September 2, 2024

Chiesa is home ??? pic.twitter.com/ygfeluNUSL — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 2, 2024

Chiesa is expected to stay on Merseyside throughout the September international break, having declined a call-up to the Italy squad as he undergoes a bespoke training programme.

The versatile attacker has not played at any level since exiting the Euros at the round of 16, and will be built up carefully before he is introduced by Arne Slot.

He was registered in time for Sunday’s 3-0 win over Man United, but watched from the stands at Old Trafford instead as Liverpool take a cautious approach.

When he does get onto the pitch, though, Chiesa will be giving his all for a club he clearly already loves.