Liverpool thrashed West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday to progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, as fans lauded the “best forward depth in world football.”

Arne Slot‘s side may have fallen behind to a Jarell Quansah own goal at Anfield, but a win rarely felt in doubt.

Diogo Jota scored twice to turn the game around, before substitute Mohamed Salah fired home in front of the Kop.

The excellent Cody Gakpo sealed the victory with a late brace, twice beating Lukasz Fabianski with trademark efforts, as the Reds made it into the last 16 in style.

These Liverpool supporters reacted to the win on social media and This Is Anfield‘s comments section, lauding the attacking options at Slot’s disposal.

Assists for Chiesa and Nunez, goals for Gakpo, Jota and Salah. So much firepower — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 25, 2024

Strikers all seem to be inspiring each other. This is no bad thing. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) September 25, 2024

Liverpool have the best forward depth in world football, prove me wrong… — AS (fan) (@ArneSlotBall) September 25, 2024

“I have no clue who should be first choice LW. – Lew in the comments

This is why you need squad depth. 2 top level players in all 3 positions in the forward line. Gakpo, Jota & Salah are the best 3 but Diaz, Darwin & Chiesa are solid options too.#LFC #LIVWHU — Ash (@Strictly_LFC7) September 25, 2024

Salah – 4G, 4A

Diaz – 5G, 1A

Jota – 3G, 1A

Gakpo – 2G, 1A

Nunez – 1G, 1A

Chiesa – 1A Liverpool have one of the best and most diverse attacks in world football again. Incredible. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) September 25, 2024

?? Cody Gakpo has 6 goal contributions in his last 5 starts for #LFC. ?? 4 goals

?? 2 assists He completed 100% of his dribble attempts (2/2) vs West Ham tonight. And 94% of his passes (30/32). Top performance. pic.twitter.com/CgT1jE4P4h — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) September 25, 2024

“How do we do it between Gakpo and Diaz?” – siryemzy in the comments

Jota and Gakpo with a brace each. Salah goal. Nunez and Chiesa assists what a set of forwards — man with no game (@SquintFeastwood) September 25, 2024

Only one starter here, we have the best attacking depth in the league ? pic.twitter.com/RtnBoyeXTQ — Shanky (@ShankyLFC) September 25, 2024

Liverpool have scored 18 goals in 7 games, an average of 2.57 goals per game. Best attacking depth in Europe. pic.twitter.com/rZBW6LID1G — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) September 25, 2024

It is hard to argue with the sense that Liverpool again boast one of the strongest attacking lines in the world, with the addition of Federico Chiesa complementing an already elite group.

With both Gakpo and Luis Diaz finding their form so far on the left and Wednesday night seeing all five forwards used either score or assist, the head coach has an embarrassment of riches.

That makes not only his team selection more difficult but also for opponents to prepare for clashes with Liverpool, knowing that whichever three Slot chooses are able to make their mark.

With Wolves next up in the Premier League on Saturday, it brings another opportunity to see this exciting side in action.