LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans think they may have “the best forward depth in world football”

Liverpool thrashed West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday to progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, as fans lauded the “best forward depth in world football.”

Arne Slot‘s side may have fallen behind to a Jarell Quansah own goal at Anfield, but a win rarely felt in doubt.

Diogo Jota scored twice to turn the game around, before substitute Mohamed Salah fired home in front of the Kop.

The excellent Cody Gakpo sealed the victory with a late brace, twice beating Lukasz Fabianski with trademark efforts, as the Reds made it into the last 16 in style.

These Liverpool supporters reacted to the win on social media and This Is Anfield‘s comments section, lauding the attacking options at Slot’s disposal.

“I have no clue who should be first choice LW.

Lew in the comments

“How do we do it between Gakpo and Diaz?”

siryemzy in the comments

It is hard to argue with the sense that Liverpool again boast one of the strongest attacking lines in the world, with the addition of Federico Chiesa complementing an already elite group.

With both Gakpo and Luis Diaz finding their form so far on the left and Wednesday night seeing all five forwards used either score or assist, the head coach has an embarrassment of riches.

That makes not only his team selection more difficult but also for opponents to prepare for clashes with Liverpool, knowing that whichever three Slot chooses are able to make their mark.

With Wolves next up in the Premier League on Saturday, it brings another opportunity to see this exciting side in action.

