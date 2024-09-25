Liverpool to play Brighton twice in 4 days after Carabao Cup draw

Liverpool will face Brighton in the fourth round of the League Cup at the end of October, after progressing to the next round with a win over West Ham.

The draw for the last 16 of the competition took place after the conclusion of the Anfield clash, which saw Diogo Jota notch a brace before Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo (twice) got on the scoresheet.

Arne Slot‘s side were drawn against Brighton and will play the tie away from home.

This is the sixth season in a row that the Reds have reached the fourth round of the competition. The last time, of course, was on the way to lifting the trophy in Jurgen Klopp‘s final season.

When is the match?

The fixtures for the fourth round of the League Cup will take place on either October 29 or 30, though the latter is the likely date for this one.

That will land either side of an away trip to Arsenal and a home clash against Brighton in the Premier League – meaning a double-header against Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

Fixtures of that nature would surely see Slot utilise the depth of his squad once again, though it must be noted that the Gunners also remain in the competition.

Liverpool extended their record last season having won the trophy more times than any other side, with their 10th triumph in the competition coming last season. Are we set for another Wembley run?

2024/25 League Cup schedule

Fourth round: October 29/30

Quarter-finals: December 17/18

Semi-finals first leg: January 7/8

Semi-finals second leg: February 4/5

Final: Sunday, March 16