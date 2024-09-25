➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 31, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (L) clashes with Brighton & Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool to play Brighton twice in 4 days after Carabao Cup draw

Liverpool will face Brighton in the fourth round of the League Cup at the end of October, after progressing to the next round with a win over West Ham.

The draw for the last 16 of the competition took place after the conclusion of the Anfield clash, which saw Diogo Jota notch a brace before Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo (twice) got on the scoresheet.

Arne Slot‘s side were drawn against Brighton and will play the tie away from home.

This is the sixth season in a row that the Reds have reached the fourth round of the competition. The last time, of course, was on the way to lifting the trophy in Jurgen Klopp‘s final season.

 

When is the match?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the fifth goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

The fixtures for the fourth round of the League Cup will take place on either October 29 or 30, though the latter is the likely date for this one.

That will land either side of an away trip to Arsenal and a home clash against Brighton in the Premier League – meaning a double-header against Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

Fixtures of that nature would surely see Slot utilise the depth of his squad once again, though it must be noted that the Gunners also remain in the competition.

Liverpool extended their record last season having won the trophy more times than any other side, with their 10th triumph in the competition coming last season. Are we set for another Wembley run?

 

2024/25 League Cup schedule

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 26, 2018: The Football League Cup trophy, with Carabao branding, on display before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fourth round: October 29/30
Quarter-finals: December 17/18
Semi-finals first leg: January 7/8
Semi-finals second leg: February 4/5
Final: Sunday, March 16

Liverpool 5-1 West Ham

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

