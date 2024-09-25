Arne Slot was pleased with Federico Chiesa‘s productive full debut for Liverpool against West Ham, with the head coach surprised at how long he stayed on.

After cameos against AC Milan and Bournemouth, Chiesa made his first start for the Reds in their 5-1 thrashing of West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

It saw the Italian deployed on the right of Slot’s attack, resulting in an assist of sorts after he volleyed the ball into the ground and Diogo Jota headed in to make it 1-1.

Per FotMob, despite only attempting 12 passes and completing nine (82%), Chiesa created two chances for teammates in his 59 minutes on the pitch.

That he was able to play for just under an hour caught Slot by surprise, with the Dutchman giving his verdict on a solid debut after the game.

“It was pleasing to see that he could already play 60 minutes, because he has played hardly any minutes in the last three or four months,” he told reporters at Anfield.

“So it’s important for him – apart from getting more match fitness – to get playing minutes. That’s what he got today.

“He assisted, although it was a shot on target that was ‘promoted’ by Jota to a goal!

“Worked really hard, I think it’s normal that he’s not already at the top of his ability.

“He has to get used to the club, he has to get used to his teammates, he has to just get used to the playing style.

“But very good to see how match fit he already is, so we can use him when we need him.”

Chiesa has clearly settled quickly into the squad at Liverpool, with his natural enthusiasm rubbing off on those around him as well as making him a handful on the pitch.

As Slot says, the hope is that he can continue to build on this bright start as he begins to come into contention on a regular basis.

While that could come against Wolves on Saturday night the likelihood is that Chiesa will return to the bench, with an opportunity to make an impact as a substitute at Molineux instead.