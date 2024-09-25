Arne Slot may have some answers as well as new questions as a much-changed lineup sent Liverpool through to the fourth round for the fifth consecutive season.

Liverpool 5-1 West Ham

League Cup Third Round, Anfield

September 25, 2024

Goals: Jota 25’ 49’, Salah 74’, Gakpo 90, 90+3′; Quansah OG 21′

Rotation success

Slot admitted in one of his recent press conferences that he was not used to the squad rotation required at a club like Liverpool.

At Feyenoord he had been able to stick with the same XI much of the time, but with Premier League, the League Cup, extra Champions League games, and FA Cup yet to come, Slot needed to use 22 or more players, rather than 11.

He rotated heavily against West Ham making nine changes, only Darwin Nunez kept his place outfield, with the Uruguayan preferred over playing Tyler Morton in midfield.

The rotation was a success. Despite the odd scare and some occasional indecision at the back, the team did enough to secure the win with relative ease in the end.

It’s testament to Slot’s system, and an early positive sign that it will stand up even when the personnel are changed.

Mo Salah came on and showed his class. Even just his passing is on the next level to most players, and he showed this in the build-up to his own goal, sliding Conor Bradley in behind the West Ham defence.

Caoimhin Kelleher was assured in goal to the point where you don’t see the difference between him and Alisson.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate were afforded the night off completely, with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai not required from the bench.

An all-change, all-round success.

Different profiles, same shape

Looking at the starting lineup it was unclear who would act as the third, most advanced midfielder, as Szoboszlai has done in games under Slot so far.

Diogo Jota ended up the player closest to the Szoboszlai role, but drifted around the attacking midfield positions.

Szoboszlai regularly joins the forward line from an attacking midfield position, so having a forward, in Jota, dropping in, rather than a midfielder pushing up, made it feel different. But the positioning was quite similar despite the different perceptions of the two players.

Jota drifted around from a position mostly to the right of Darwin Nunez, but could be found anywhere between the two touchlines in front of Jones and Endo.

Elsewhere it was more of the same, too. Kostas Tsimikas hung back to form a back three during the initial build-up phase, while Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo formed the midfield double-pivot, advancing when the moment called for it.

Different names and a different feel, but ultimately a familiar shape.

Versatile valuable Jones

As he has so many times in his Liverpool career, Jones showed his versatility, playing two different positions as the game went on and changes were made off the bench.

He started in the deep-lying midfield two alongside Endo, carrying out similar tasks to those normally assigned to Alexis Mac Allister.

Then when Mac Allister entered the fray himself, Jones moved forward into the most advanced midfield role, as previously performed by Jota.

The Scouser played a part in both goals, getting away the quick one-time pass which sent Cody Gakpo free for Jota’s first.

His involvement in the second was more noticeable. It was he who started the attack from deep, evading a West Ham defender before receiving the return ball on the edge of the area and finding the gap to play Jota in.

Jones excelled in his first start of the season, and showed what he can bring to this team.

Supporter solidarity

Liverpool fans from Spirit of Shankly and West Ham Supporters from groups including Hammers United gathered outside Anfield before the game to protest against rising ticket prices in football.

West Ham fans have seen changes and removal of concession ticketing for U21s, U18s, over 66s and disabled supporters at the London Stadium. They also threw black balloons on the pitch ahead of the game as part of the protest.

Liverpool and West Ham fans join forces ahead of tonight's game to protest against ticket price rises and changes to, and removal of, concession tickets at West Ham and other clubs. pic.twitter.com/BQeqskEMi4 — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 25, 2024

Some Everton fans were also present from the Fans Supporting Foodbanks collection outside Anfield, helping hold up the banner asking clubs to stop exploiting fan loyalty.

It was a show of solidarity between football supporters from Liverpool and London, from three different clubs, and maybe the start of the kind of collective action needed to tackle these issues that affect fans across the game.

Jota passes audition for Wolves

It was a surprise to see both Jota and Nunez start, but what happened in the second half gave clues as to Liverpool’s plans for the upcoming game against Wolves.

Slot might have always planned to sub Jota on the hour mark, or he may have made the decision on who to start on Saturday as the game went on.

If Jota and Nunez were auditioning to start the next game, then Jota’s performance and two goals saw him pass with flying colours.

Chiesa was also withdrawn at the same time, but this was likely a continuation of his building up match fitness, rather than a sign he will be starting against Wolves.

Jota, and indeed the likes of Kelleher and Gakpo, now give Slot some encouragement that there are quality players waiting in the wings should one of his regular starters in the league need a rest or be unavailable.