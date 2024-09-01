Arne Slot can again call on a near-full strength Liverpool squad for the trip to Old Trafford, with only one senior player expected to miss out against Man United.

The Reds have made a positive start to life under their new head coach, but a different test awaits against Slot’s national compatriot before the international break – yes, it is that time already.

Liverpool’s injury situation remains stable, thankfully, but one senior player is anticipated to miss out for the second game in a row.

The only two absentees of sorts ahead of Man United vs. Liverpool are:

With the transfer window coming to a close on Friday evening, it is now clear who the head coach has to work with for the foreseeable.

Federico Chiesa is his only new face, and while the winger was registered in time for this match, “there is a bigger chance that he is not in the squad than he is,” Slot said.

Only injuries would change that stance but a 25-man squad trained at the AXA on Friday and Jones was the only notable missing face.

Liverpool’s No. 17 missed the win over Brentford last week with a suspected groin injury and while Slot was not drawn into further details on Friday, he did previously say it was “not a big injury.”

The international break ought to afford him the chance to return to full fitness before a run of seven games in 22 days.

Other than Jones, Jayden Danns remains in the treatment room with a back injury that denied him a temporary move in the summer window.

Tyler Morton remained at the club after a loan offer from Bayer Leverkusen was rejected, though he not expected to feature in the matchday squad.

With a week between games, there is the expectation that Slot will name an unchanged side from the one that put two unanswered goals beyond Brentford at Anfield.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Man United

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Chiesa